Fuming Man Utd signing ‘wants out’ with DOUBLE January exit now expected

Two major Manchester United stars want out as soon as possible and reports have detailed why and where the players in question might go.

Manchester United have no European campaign to speak of this year and after exiting the League Cup in round two, their fixture list is sparser than ever before. Indeed, even if they enjoy a run to the FA Cup final, United are looking at a season spanning a meagre 45 matches this season.

As such, there is reduced scope or need for Ruben Amorim to rest and rotate his players. The end result has seen major names like Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee struggle to get on the pitch.

According to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, Zirkzee – who cost £36.5m when arriving from Bologna – is raging at his situation and ‘wants out.’

Zirkzee has racked up just 74 minutes of Premier League action this term and been an unused substitute on four occasions out of seven.

The report claimed the Dutchman’s ‘frustration with his current situation at Manchester United has reached a point where he is looking for an exit route in January.’

Zirkzee is said to be bewildered as to why he’s never called upon to make an impact. Furthermore, his situation has resulted in ‘deep frustration’ which has ‘escalated quickly’ in recent weeks.

Part of Zirkzee’s dismay stems from fear he’ll miss out on the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup. Zirkzee was omitted from Ronald Koeman’s squad for the current international break.

Juventus and PSV Eindhoven both showed interest in the frontman over the summer, but whether they’d be willing to make a move in January remains to be seen.

Mainoo, meanwhile, is equally dissatisfied with his own lack of opportunities.

The midfielder requested to leave on loan in the final weeks of the summer window but was talked into staying put and fighting for his place.

Minutes on the pitch have remained in frustratingly short supply and per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a January move to Napoli is on the cards.

Tavolieri wrote: “In advanced discussions with Manchester United at the very end of the summer transfer window, Napoli are maintaining contact with Kobbie Mainoo’s entourage.

“What’s more, the Partenopei are reportedly in pole position to land the promising English midfielder.

“A loan move is being considered as early as the January transfer window to give him more playing time and continue his development in a competitive environment. The Italian club hopes to conclude this deal quickly.”

Joshua Zirkzee, Kobbie Mainoo exit latest

TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Mainoo and Zirkzee’s unhappiness at their respective situations at Old Trafford.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news in September of Zirkzee being on the chopping block in 2026.

Man Utd intend to explore the striker market next year with a view to signing stiff competition for Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko’s arrival forced Rasmus Hojlund out and the expectation is another new frontman arriving will result in Zirkzee leaving too.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, revealed Everton and West Ham are monitoring the giant striker’s situation.

Mainoo, meanwhile, isn’t only on the radar of Napoli. Jones stressed Chelsea and Tottenham are two clubs to keep an eye on if Mainoo leaves Man Utd.

Jones also revealed some inside Old Trafford believe the only way Mainoo can make an impact at United is if he outlasts Amorim.

In other words, for as long as Amorim remains at the helm, Mainoo will continue to be marginalised.

The obvious solution in Mainoo’s case is a loan spell away and like Zirkzee, Mainoo has international ambitions of his own.

The only way Mainoo will book his place in England’s squad for the World Cup amid strong competition from the likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson is by playing regularly at club level.

VOTE: How long before Man Utd ditch Zirkzee? ⬇️

Latest Man Utd news – Scholes predicts next match / Midfield signing coming / Marcus Rashford…

In other news, Paul Scholes has outlined exactly how Man Utd’s clash with Liverpool after the international break will go, with the outcome already inevitable.

Elsewhere, United are advancing to the ‘formal steps’ for a midfield signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Finally, Sport state Barcelona want to re-sign Marcus Rashford when his loan spell concludes next summer, but don’t want to pay the already-agreed €30m option to buy.

Instead, Barca hope to either loan the winger for a second time or negotiate a lower fee with the Red Devils.