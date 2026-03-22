A Manchester United star who feels undervalued right now has been told he must leave for the benefit of his career, and a summer exit is understood to be ‘increasingly likely’.

Man Utd will play just 40 competitive matches this season, with no European campaign and early exits from the domestic cups minimising the fixture list.

While that does give Michael Carrick more time to prepare for each individual game, it has meant a number of high profile squad players have been starved of opportunities.

One such player is £50.5m midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, who since Carrick took charge, has not started a single Premier League game.

Ugarte’s record over that span reads six brief substitute appearances, and on four occasions he’s failed to make it off the bench.

A recent report from CentreDevils claimed the Uruguayan, 24, does not feel valued at Old Trafford and is ready to request a transfer. A summer sale was deemed ‘increasingly likely’ in the piece.

Now, Ugarte’s fellow Uruguayan, Gus Poyet, has urged the midfielder to follow through with his exit ambitions and to cut his failed Man Utd career short.

Speaking exclusively to Goal, Poyet was asked if Ugarte needs to quit Man Utd for the good of his career.

“Yeah, and it affected me a lot because he’s from Uruguay and before he went to Paris Saint-Germain, I wanted him to come to Chelsea,” said Poyet.

“When they started the rumours, Chelsea, big Chelsea, you know you want to come, make a decision, come to Chelsea.

“I don’t know him, so I couldn’t call him! And he went to Paris Saint-Germain and I was a little bit upset because I thought it was perfect at that time for Chelsea. But after that, he kind of didn’t kick on. Paris Saint-Germain and now Man United.

“He needs to find the right club. I think he’s a top player. I think he’s a top central midfielder. I think he can cover the pitch well. He can cover spaces. He can defend well. He can play, start the options. But he needs to find the team.

“He needs to find, I would say, the identity of a club to be able to play every week because he even lost his main position at the national team because in the national team, everybody was playing and was thinking Ugarte, [Rodrigo] Bentancur, [Fede] Valverde.

“And then the national team is playing with two and a number 10 off the front. And that’s why he’s not playing. So, yes, it’s a big summer for Ugarte and I hope he makes a good decision for him and for his family.”

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