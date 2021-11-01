‘Fuming’ Man Utd ace warned Solskjaer axing was best for the team

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has claimed a “fuming” forward will have to get used to being left on the bench by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United bounced back in style when thumping Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday. Solskjaer made several alterations to both his formation and starting eleven for the contest.

The switch to a three-man backline helped shut out Tottenham’s goal-shy forwards. Edinson Cavani was also recalled to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

Those two factors combined to see in-form Marcus Rashford relegated to the bench.

Rashford had been in fine goalscoring form since returning from injury. He notched again late into the contest, though had to wait for his opportunity from the bench.

And speaking to Premier League Productions (via the Mirror), former United title winner Hargreaves claimed Rashford’s “fuming” celebration could be a concern.

Furthermore, he stated that with the Cavani-Ronaldo axis getting off to a flyer, Rashford and fellow forward Mason Greenwood will have to get used to a bench role.

“I think you could see that in his celebration, he [Rashford] was fuming,” said Hargreaves. “But when two legends of the game are playing ahead of you it’s hard to complain in a sense.

“He’s never going to drop Ronaldo, he needed somebody else in there and Cavani was fabulous last season. He probably deserved to start sooner.

“Having Rashford and [Mason] Greenwood to come off the bench, as much as it will hurt them, may be right now for the balance of the team.

“They looked good today and Rashford will get goals coming off the bench, definitely.”

Woodward has ulterior motive for sparing Solskjaer?

Meanwhile, Manchester United insiders believe executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is keeping Solskjaer as manager to avoid harming his own reputation, according to a report.

Solskjaer faced immense pressure last weekend following the 5-0 loss to Liverpool. Talk of the Norwegian getting the sack ramped up and United reportedly sounded out Antonio Conte’s availability.

However, crunch talks in the week gave Solskjaer the vote of confidence he needed. He further eased the pressure on himself with the 3-0 win over Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mail, though, Woodward’s actions are another reason why the manager did not get the sack last week. The newspaper claims that he does not want to harm his reputation further by removing Solskjaer.

The Old Trafford chief, who has proved a controversial figure in his time at the club, announced his intention to step down following the European Super League fiasco in April. He will leave at the end of the year, ahead of the January transfer window.

Woodward reportedly feels wielding the axe would provide a ‘damning final comment’ on his time in his role.

