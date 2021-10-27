‘Furious’ Pogba leaves Man Utd in the lurch after Solskjaer snub surfaces

Manchester United midfield Paul Pogba has cast his future at Old Trafford into further doubt amid talk he snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the aftermath of their Liverpool defeat, per reports.

Manchester United fell to one of their most humbling defeats on Sunday when shipping five goals at home to Liverpool. The result has heightened the pressure on Solskjaer, though the Norwegian’s position appears safe, for now.

Pogba was left out of the starting line-up for the contest. It was the second straight benching after also being overlooked against Atalanta in favour of Fred and Scott McTominay four days prior.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract and will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January.

United are understood to be keen to retain his services. Aside from hoping to keep a player with undoubted talent around, they do not wish to lose a valuable asset for nothing next summer.

However, reports have now surfaced that have plundered his future at Old Trafford into doubt.

Firstly, the Express claim Pogba has ‘put a stop to all talks over a new contract’. That stems from his selection snub against Liverpool, something the Sun claims he was ‘furious’ about.

Pogba was brought on at half time, but lasted just 15 minutes before seeing red for a horror lunge on Naby Keita.

The Sun claim Pogba apologised to his teammates after the final whistle, but did not speak to his manager.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently provided an update on the alleged halted contract talks. Speaking in the Times (via Fabrizio Romano), Raiola said: “You would have to ask Man United about Paul’s contract extension.

“At this moment everything is calm. There is no update”

Solskjaer has reportedly lost the trust of several key members of the United dressing room. If the Sun report is accurate, Pogba appears to be one of them.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte remains a serious option for Manchester United should they axe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Italian will demand he brings one of his most trusted players along with him if he is offered the job, claims a report.

And former Chelsea title winner Conte remains in the frame. Out-of-work the Italian may well be seen as a safe pair of hands for the Glazers and Corriere della Sera, via Sport Witness state he would be the ‘right solution’ for the club.

However, the 52-year-old would insist on bringing a trusted defender with him. A deal may well hinge on the “purchase of a loyal player from Inter as early as January”.

The player in question is Inter Milan’s Netherlands international Stefan de Vrij.

De Vrij played 32 times at centre-back last season and helped Conte’s Inter claim the Scudetto. He is seen by Conte as “ideal for guiding the transition from a four-man defence to a three-man defence”.

