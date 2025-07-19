Man Utd ‘put aside’ €30m for ‘outstanding’ Brazilian star who’s ‘keen’ to join

Manchester United are ready to make a bid for Galatasaray star Gabriel Sara, according to a Turkish report, but the Brazilian is not the only midfielder on Ruben Amorim’s side, with two other top players being considered.

Amorim has made two major signings so far in the summer transfer window, as the Man Utd manager aims to have a very successful 2025/26 campaign. Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon are the new players in the Man Utd squad at the moment, with Enzo Kana-Biyik having left for Swiss Super League side, Lausanne-Sport, on a loan deal immediately after joining the Red Devils this month, while Harley Emsden-James is a player for the future.

Man Utd have also agreed a deal with Brentford for winger Bryan Mbeumo, as Amorim starts to build a team in his own image.

The Red Devils, though, are not done yet, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on Friday that Man Utd want to sign a new striker and RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko is a top target.

A Turkish news outlet has revealed that Man Utd could now be about to bid for Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara.

According to Aksam, Man Utd are ‘preparing to knock on Galatasaray’s door’ for Sara and have ‘put aside’ €30million (£26m, $35m) for the midfielder.

Sara is said to be ‘keen’ on a move to Man Utd and playing in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who is under contract at Galatasaray until the summer of 2029, has played in England before.

Sara was on the books of Norwich City from the summer of 2022 until the summer of 2024 and was described as “an outstanding player” by his then-Canaries manager David Wagner in Pink Un in February 2024.

The Brazilian midfielder made 45 appearances last season, scoring two goals and giving 10 assists in the process, as Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Man Utd eye Javi Guerra and Morten Hjulmand – reports

It would be remiss of Man Utd to put all their eggs in one basket, so it does not come as a surprise that Sara is not the only midfielder on Amorim’s radar.

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd are in the race for Morten Hjulmand, who played under Amorim at Sporting CP.

Amorim himself is said to be ‘keen to work’ with the Denmark international midfielder.

Although Hjulmand has already agreed on personal terms with Juventus, Man Utd are not giving up on the prospect of changing the midfielder’s mind.

Sporting CP and Juventus have not agreed on a fee for Hjulmand, who is said to be available for €50million (£43.3m, $58.1m) this summer despite having a release clause of €80million (£69.3m, $93m) in his contract at the Portuguese club.

Javi Guerra is another midfielder that Man Utd have on their radar, with a source claiming that the Valencia star already has a verbal agreement with the Premier League giants.

Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo has written on X: “Javi Guerra: the Spanish midfielder leaning towards no to renewal with Valencia.

“Has verbal agreement with Man Utd, agreement between clubs still pending. Two other requests from Spain and England.

“Milan stuck at June contacts, working slowly on Jashari.”

