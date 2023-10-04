Galatasaray boss told players to target Man Utd star who is ‘trying to do everything’ in struggling team

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk told his players to target Manchester United midfielder Casemiro in Tuesday night’s shock 3-2 Champions League win at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s struggling side have lost their opening two group games after slipping to defeat against the Turkish giants on a memorable night for them in Manchester.

Galatasaray caught United at just the right time, with the Red Devils having lost three of their last four Premier League outings.

Indeed, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson admitted after Crystal Palace’s win at Old Trafford on Saturday that the visitors purposely targeted Casemiro, having learned from their Carabao Cup loss to United a few days earlier.

The veteran boss said: “Casemiro dropped deep and they were finding it harder to hit the passes they were hitting against us on Tuesday, and as a result it was easier for our defenders.”

And that trend appears to have continued, with Buruk admitting that he told his Galatasaray side to double-up on the Brazilian midfielder.

“We wanted to put pressure on Casemiro in the midfield with (Lucas) Torreira,” Buruk said.

“Kaan (Ayhan) is a player who plays well defensively and without the ball. We wanted to use both together.

“I think Kaan performed a very important task. He gave support.”

Meanwhile, former United frontman Louis Saha feels that Ten Hag is ‘asking too much’ of Casemiro.

“At the moment he’s doing an awful lot and almost playing like a number ten,” Saha told Betfred.

“He’s trying to create for his side and play more passes than some of Manchester United’s players that are in more advanced positions up the pitch. Why’s this the case? This isn’t his main role.”

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable players at Manchester United: Fernandes takes second spot, Hojlund on the rise

Casemiro being asked to do too much

Casemiro will miss United’s next Champions League outing against FC Copenhagen on October 24 after his red card against Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old picked up a second yellow when bringing down Dries Mertens for a penalty that was missed, although the visitors ultimately had the last laugh.

In some ways Saha is not wrong though, with Casemiro having his hands full in a weak United midfield that is missing a true holding player.

Sofyan Amrabat was signed to be just that but has been filling in at left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

But it’s down to Ten Hag to find a solution to United’s midfield struggles as they also exposing a wide-open defence that was ripped to pieces by Galatasaray.

United are back in action on Saturday when they host Brentford in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ramp up astonishing striker signing chase, as confirmed release clause locks transfer cost