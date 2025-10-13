A Manchester United star who’s done little wrong at Old Trafford – but also little right – is on course to join Galatasaray in 2026, according to a report.

Man Utd shifted plenty of unwanted stars over the summer, with Jonny Evans retiring and Victor Lindelof and Christian leaving via free agency. Elsewhere, Andre Onana, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund were all loaned out or sold.

There was one other player part of United’s ‘bomb squad’ and, unfortunately for him, he remained in situ.

Forgotten left-back, Tyrell Malacia, did not take flight despite interest from Spanish side Elche and clubs in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The Dutchman is out of the picture at Old Trafford, where his contract expires next summer. Per Fabrizio Romano, Malacia WILL leave when that deal expires.

Romano declared earlier this week: “Tyrell Malacia, despite returning and training again with the first-team of Man Utd, despite a crazy window where he had several opportunities [to leave]… he is not going to sign a new contract at Man Utd.

“He will leave the club, for sure, 100 per cent, in 2026.”

According to a fresh update from the Daily Star, Malacia is on course to join Turkish champions Galatasaray.

They are said to be ‘leading the race’ for the 26-year-old and are ‘confident of luring him to Istanbul.’

Tyrell Malacia can hold his head high after overcoming demotion

Malacia was frozen out of first-team training over the summer and began training with the Under-21s.

Per the Daily Mail, Malacia did not down tools and even impressed the unfamiliar faces he trained with in the younger age group with his professionalism and dedication.

Malacia has since been invited back into first-team training, though there are no suggestions he’ll pull on a Man Utd shirt any time soon.

Instead, his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end in 2026 and if the Star are accurate, he’ll be fighting for titles next year at Galatasaray.

