Galatasaray ready to ramp up Casemiro swoop after Man Utd ‘horror show’, with France star also eyed

Manchester United could be given the opportunity to offload Casemiro as Galatasaray plot a blockbuster end to their transfer window, according to reports.

Casemiro enjoyed a successful debut season at Man Utd as he established himself as one of Erik ten Hag’s most important players following his big-money arrival from Real Madrid. The Brazilian cost an initial £60million, potentially rising to £70m, but he was arguably worth that sum as he solidified Man Utd’s midfield at long last.

However, Casemiro started to look past his best last term as he struggled to keep up with many of his midfield opponents.

The 32-year-old put in a terrible performance during the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace late last season, and he was at it again on Sunday.

Casemiro gave away possession in the build up to two Liverpool goals, helping Arne Slot’s side ease to a stunning 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Casemiro’s poor performances have led to calls for Ten Hag to replace him with Manuel Ugarte in the starting lineup as soon as the new signing is ready to play.

Casemiro was heavily linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia during the summer, but that never materialised. Turkish giants Galatasaray could come to Man Utd’s rescue, though.

On Wednesday morning, it emerged that Galatasaray had opened talks with Man Utd over a possible deal for the five-time Champions League winner.

Man Utd latest: Galatasaray in for Casemiro

The Times have now provided their take on the situation. They state that Galatasaray have prepared an offer for Casemiro and will soon send it to Man Utd chiefs, which follows his ‘horror show’ against Liverpool.

The Super Lig outfit have until September 13 to finalise a deal for Casemiro, which is when their transfer window shuts.

The exact nature of Galatasaray’s bid for Casemiro is unclear, although it has been suggested that they will look to sign him on an initial one-year loan. Galatasaray could then try to sign him permanently in the summer of 2025.

Casemiro is not the only big name Galatasaray are eyeing as they try to add more experience to their midfield. The report adds that France star Adrien Rabiot – who has been a free agent since leaving Juventus on June 30 – is an alternative option.

Rabiot has also been linked with Premier League giants such as Man Utd and Liverpool, but he now looks set to head elsewhere. The Saudis are expected to provide Galatasaray with competition for the 29-year-old.

Third on Galatasaray’s list of midfield targets is current Juve player Weston McKennie. At this stage, though, Casemiro is understood to be their top target.

Landing the 75-cap Brazil international would see Galatasaray make another statement in the transfer market, despite the player’s recent issues. They have already made headlines around the world by capturing Victor Osimhen from Napoli on loan.

Should Casemiro officially join Okan Buruk’s side, then he would play alongside well-known stars such as Osimhen, Mauro Icardi, Lucas Torreira and Hakim Ziyech, though the latter is reportedly aiming to leave.

