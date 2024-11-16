New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim could be set to let Harry Maguire leave Old Trafford

New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will reportedly spare little time in getting rid of players he does not see figuring in his long-term plans and will allow both Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee to leave, with reports from Italy naming the side who have made them ‘priority’ targets.

The Portuguese coach has this week arrived in the north-west to embark on the mission of restoring Manchester United to their former glories. Inheriting a squad which has badly under-performed, the Red Devils will hope the only way is up for the team currently sat 13th in the Premier League and 15th in the Europa League table.

Having led Sporting CP to two titles in four years, Amorim is expected to adopt the same 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford, though there remains question marks at this stage if the Red Devils have the personnel in their squad to not just play such a way, but also in terms of squad depth were injuries to strike.

And while Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez are seen by many people as three players who could thrive in the rearguard of such a line-up, both Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are likely to leave at the end of their contracts this season.

There are also questions being raised, though, over Maguire, whose own deal is due to expire in June 2025, though the Red Devils do hold the option to extend that by a further year.

Now according to il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are ready to make a tempting offer to try and prise Maguire away from Old Trafford in the January window, with Amorim unlikely to stand in the former United captain’s way.

The Italian giants have been left with a serious hole to fill in defence after long-term injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal. As a result, their boss Thiago Motta is reported to see Maguire as an ‘attractive target’.

Juventus are also being linked with a move to sign Zirkzee, who has struggled badly to adjust to the demands of the Premier League since his £36.5m move from Bologna. Scoring just once in 16 games, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims Motta is intent on reuniting with his former attacker in Turin.

The pair cost United a combined £116.5m (€139.4m, $147m) in transfer fees, but they now look set to depart for a fraction of that cost.

Juventus determined to land Maguire – but do have alternatives

While neither article fails to mention how much United could claim in fees for the pair, Maguire, 32 in March, could be allowed to leave for a fee as little as £15m (€17.9m, $18.9m) in the winter window.

Juve, though, are strapped for cash and it’s claimed they do have two other alternatives in mind with Lindelof also on their radar, while Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier is another option being explored.

With cash tight at the Italian giants, Pedula reports that any proposal for Zirkzee would be on a loan-to-buy option, though it’s thought United may have to take quite a hefty hit on their summer investment.

Claims that Erik ten Hag did not want the signing and that he turned up for pre-season training overweight do not help his cause.

Despite claims suggesting he will be shown the door by Amorim, TEAMtalk understands the player has yet to speak to Amorim over his future with the new manager not rushing into any rash decisions on his squad.

Having played in a three-man defensive line for England under Gareth Southgate, Amorim is not ready to entirely write off Maguire just yet.

However, the experienced defender does have his work cut out to earn a new deal. Sources confirmed to us last month that, as things stand, a new deal is not on the table for the player and that, given his contract situation, approaches for the former Leicester man will be considered in the winter window.

But with Juve seeing the player as a viable option, it is a move that could certainly make a lot of sense if all parties are in agreement and if the player fails to prove himself to the manager in the weeks before the January window opens for business.

