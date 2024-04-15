Game over for big-money Man Utd flop who could join three ex-United stars at Euro giant

Anthony Martial could link up with three ex-Man Utd stars when leaving Old Trafford this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in no uncertain terms that Anthony Martial WILL LEAVE Manchester United this summer, and three possible destinations are emerging including one club who already have three former Red Devils in their ranks.

Martial cost the Red Devils an initial £36m when signed from Monaco way back in 2015. The agreement contained several add-ons that could’ve seen the fee hit £58m. Ultimately, many of the add-ons were missed, meaning the final fee topped out at £44.7m.

Nonetheless, that still represented a significant outlay for a player who has underwhelmed during the vast bulk of his time at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman, now 28, has returned modest figures of 90 goals and 48 assists in 317 matches for Man Utd.

While that return is not exactly disastrous, it’s below what Man Utd would’ve expected from one of the most highly-regarded young players at the time of his arrival nearly a decade ago.

Furthermore, persistent injury issues have ravaged Martial’s time in England since his 23-goal season in 2019/20.

Martial’s current contract expires at the end of the season. As with most Man Utd agreements, the deal contains a club option for an extra 12 months.

However, taking to Instagram over the weekend, trusted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, declared that option will not be taken up by Man Utd.

Romano has doubled down on those claims on Monday, insisting there’s “no doubts” Martial’s time is up.

The reporter stated on X: “Anthony Martial will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, no doubts.

“He’s going to pick his favourite option as next club in the coming months, now focused on recovery.”

Where will Martial go?

Romano revealed in his Instagram post that interest in acquiring Martial as a free agent has already emerged from clubs in France and Turkey.

However, the chance to lift major honours with Italian giant Inter Milan could also lay in wait.

Inter have long been admirers of Martial and have made a habit of signing former Man Utd stars in the autumn of their careers.

Indeed, Matteo Darmian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez are all currently on Inter’s books.

Inter are unquestionably the strongest team in Italy right now and are on the cusp of winning Serie A. They hold a 14-point advantage over nearest challengers AC Milan with just six games remaining.

Furthermore, Inter progressed to the final of last year’s Champions League, thus proving they’re a club who can mount a serious challenge for top honours.

A recent report from Spain (as cited by Sports Mole), reaffirmed Inter could finally act on their interest and move for Martial this summer.

The striker options currently available to manager Simone Inzaghi are Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram who are backed up by ageing pair Marko Arnautovic and Sanchez.

Arnautovic is contracted to 2025, though Sanchez’s deal expires this summer. Amid speculation Sanchez could return to South America by joining River Plate, Martial may wind up being a direct replacement for one of his former United teammates.

