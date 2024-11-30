Game over for classy Man Utd star, with exit assured and two new signings coming

Christian Eriksen's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end

Two reliable sources are adamant a veteran Manchester United star will leave in 2025, while the Red Devils are already working ‘intensively’ on two new signings.

Ruben Amorim has inherited a squad known for underperforming and underdelivering in recent years. The Portuguese has wasted no time implementing his favoured 3-4-3 formation and players more suited to the demands of that system are sure to arrive in the coming windows.

But according to both Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, one player who won’t be a part of the Amorim revolution is Christian Eriksen.

The classy midfielder, 32, is out of contract at season’s end. Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: ‘the current and clear trend is that Christian Eriksen’s contract will not be extended after the season.’

Plettenberg’s update prompted Romano to retweet a previous post on the platform that declared: ‘Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are still expected to part ways at the end of the season.’

Eriksen will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Man Utd could also look to sell the Dane in the winter window, though given his advanced age and contract status, the level of fee they can realistically demand is small.

Man Utd working on two midfield signings

Eriksen can play in either of the deeper central midfield roles in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, or as one of the dual No 10s behind the striker.

However, Amorim clearly does not view Eriksen as part of his long-term plans in either position.

What’s more, Plettenberg stated Man Utd are already working hard to secure new signings in each of the areas Eriksen can play.

‘Manchester United are working intensively on securing new midfield signings, targeting both the No 6/8 and No 10 positions,’ added Plettenberg.

When those additions will be made was not specified. But according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, major signings are far more likely to occur next summer rather than January.

“Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim’s focus at Old Trafford remains on working with and developing, the current squad of players,” Solhekol told Sky Sports News, who went on to name-drop three Portugal-based stars – all with €100m exit clauses each – whom he has an interest in bringing to United.

“Since his arrival from Sporting, rumours surrounding some of his former players have continued to emerge,” he added.

“However, the Portuguese coach is believed to have not made any requests about buying players in January – including Portugal-based Viktor Gyokeres, Geovany Quenda and Tomas Araujo.”

Latest Man Utd news – Antony, Van Nistelrooy, Carragher

In other news, the Daily Mirror claim misfiring winger Antony will now be utilised in the wing-back role by Amorim.

Antony featured at right wing-back in the Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt and the positional change is reportedly seen as Anthony’s final chance to prove he belongs at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, new Leicester City boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has been tipped to raid Man Utd for three young talents.

Finally, Jamie Carragher has revised his early-season prediction on where Man Utd will finish in the Premier League table.

Carragher previously stated United would finish fifth, though he now believes they won’t even make the top six.