Game over for disgruntled Man Utd star, as exit call made with two options possible

Manchester United ‘feel the time is right’ to offload an underwhelming forward who’s costing them a million pounds per month, and an exit as early as January is one of two possible outcomes, per a report.

The future of Anthony Martial is a topic that has popped up in almost every transfer window over the past few years.

The Frenchman, 27, cost an initial £36m when signed from Monaco as a teenager back in 2015. The final fee pending add-ons could hit as high as £57.6m.

Martial has shown glimpses during his Old Trafford tenure, though frequent trips to the treatment table have soured his spell in recent times.

Martial has scored just 18 goals in 85 matches for United since the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign. His contract expires at season’s end, though United do hold an option for an extra 12 months.

ESPN recently claimed Erik ten Hag is considering cutting Martial loose and opting against activating the option. Martial’s weekly wages of £250,000-a-week are a cost the club could do without.

Now, according to online outlet Football Insider, United have firmed up their decision to let Martial go.

FI state Man Utd ‘now feel the time is right’ for Martial to leave the club. To make that a reality, two outcomes are possible.

Man Utd determined to recoup a fee

Because United do not want to lose the player for nothing, a January sale will be explored.

If no suitors are found, the alternative involves Man Utd triggering the contract option to protect their investment. In that scenario, the club would then explore a summer sale in a window where they’ll have far more time to secure a sale.

According to FI, United’s stance isn’t likely to be met with much resistance from the player.

Indeed, it’s noted Martial is ‘not keen’ on continuing in a back-up role at Old Trafford.

With Rasmus Hojlund drafted in from Atalanta, Martial is playing second fiddle to the Dane and that’s a situation that’s unlikely to change.

As such, it’s suggested Martial might be on board with bringing his eight-plus year association with Man Utd to a close.

