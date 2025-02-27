Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly had enough of Alejandro Garnacho and wants the Argentina winger, who is ‘causing problems in the dressing room’, sold as quickly as possible – while his most likely destination has also emerged.

It’s been a season to forget at Old Trafford with the Red Devils struggling to lift themselves into the top half of the table and currently lurking in 14th place. And while the appointment of Amorim as manager has failed to spark Manchester United into life, the club did at least manage to claim a 10th win in 23 games of the Portuguese’s reign on Wednesday night as they laboured to a 3-2 win over Ipswich.

A defeat in the game could have thrust United into a potential relegation dogfight – an unthinkable scenario given both their history in the competition and the fortunes they have spent on players in recent years.

However, while the victory did move them a comforting 15 points clear of safety, not all was well in the United camp with wing star Garnacho reacting angrily to being substituted and storming off down the tunnel.

While Amorim offered a calm response to the situation when questioned after the game, the tantrum is the latest in a troubled spell at the club for the 20-year-old winger, whom United were very much open to selling in the January window.

Now according to reports in Spain, Amorim has made it clear to club bosses that he wants the troubled player sold at the first opportunity.

As per Fichajes, the Portuguese ‘wants’ Garnacho ‘out’ of Man Utd with ‘his attitude both on and off the field has caused him problems in the dressing room’.

Furthermore, it’s stated that Garnacho’s ‘lack of discipline and some controversial episodes have ended up exhausting the patience of the board, who are already listening to offers for him.’

Amorim opens up on Garnacho tantrum as potential destination is named

The winger was made available for transfer during the winter window with Napoli holding extensive talks with United over a potential deal.

Chelsea were also understood to be interested, though our sources indicate they never actually made a formal approach for the eight-times capped Argentina winger.

However, the Italians’ interest was genuine after their sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG, and while they could not meet United’s asking price – believed to be set at €65m (£53.7m, $68.1m) – Antonio Conte’s side are expected to re-explore a possible move in the summer.

On the prospects of a move to the Diego Maradona Stadium being rekindled, the report adds ‘Napoli is emerging as one of the clubs most interested in signing him’ and that the Italian team are actively still ‘looking to reinforce its attack with players who can make a difference’. Furthermore, they reportedly ‘see Garnacho as a great opportunity to add speed and talent to its squad’.

However, as the report concludes, his arrival will depend on several factors, ‘including the amount that Manchester United asks for his transfer and the player’s willingness to change teams.’

In the meantime, Garnacho faces a big battle to both salvage his United career and convince Amorim he is worthy of selecting again any time soon.

In light of Wednesday evening’s reaction to storming down the tunnel, Amorim told reporters that maybe the winger just wanted to experience the warmness and sanctuary of the dressing room.

“It was cold and wet, maybe? You are making a connection with Rashford, right? I know, I know. What I’m saying is I’m going to obviously talk with Garnacho about that. So I will talk about that if you want in the next press conference,” he said.

Asked about his decision to sub the winger off, Amorim added: “We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was Garnacho. The thinking was we’d play more in the 5-3-1.

“I know that is a risk because you are taking one – maybe the only player who has one‑against‑one pace. But I felt the team was OK in controlling the game.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Vivell’s Osimhen mission; £82.9m double deal

Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has provided some insight into United interest in Victor Osimhem – and confirmed the Red Devils do hold a genuine summer belief that a deal is there to be done – though new director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, will need to overcome three other rivals to seal a deal.

With a new striker very much on United’s summer wishlist – understandably now given Rasmus Hojlund’s drought in front of goal stretched to 17 games – the Red Devils are also being linked with a fresh move for Harry Kane.

Per a report on Thursday morning, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making it his personal mission to bring the England captain back to the Premier League – and is attracted by a surprisingly-low exit clause in his Bayern Munich contract.

Elsewhere, United are confident of securing the signing of Geovany Quenda after a journalist revealed talks over his signing were progressing – while a second deal with Sporting Lisbon also looks to be on the cards in a blockbuster £82.9m double deal.

