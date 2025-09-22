Game over for hopeless star at Man Utd with only ‘something extraordinary’ preventing 2026 sale

Fabrizio Romano has insisted a Manchester United player will be punted out of Old Trafford in 2026, and we’ve taken a look at what the star’s recent heroics really mean for the Red Devils.

It’s fair comment to say Man Utd’s record in the transfer market over recent times is patchy. Plenty of high-profile stars have signed for big fees and few have justified those lofty price tags.

Chief among them is Andre Onana who after two decidedly unconvincing seasons, was loaned out to Trabzonspor.

The agreement does not contain an option or obligation to buy, though according to Fabrizio Romano, Onana won’t remain at Old Trafford for long upon returning next summer.

“My understanding is that both sides – Man Utd and Andre Onana himself – see this Man Utd chapter as almost closed,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“So it’s very difficult to imagine Onana staying at Man Utd beyond [next summer]. Very difficult because Onana was quite disappointed with the situation this summer.

“Man Utd believe that Senne Lammens is going to be the goalkeeper for present and future, so unless something extraordinary happens, [Onana’s deal] is a straight loan and he might go somewhere else in the future, but it’s over between Man Utd and Onana probably.”

Why Onana doing well at Trabzonspor is PERFECT for Man Utd

Onana won the man of the match award in his debut for Trabzonspor against Fenerbahce. His second outing for the club over the weekend remarkably saw the stopper grab an assist.

🇨🇲🧤 Andre Onana (29) got an assist for his new club Trabzonspor! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/KegOOkszI2 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 20, 2025

On first glance, the thought of a player Man Utd loaned out now excelling might leave United fans shaking their heads.

However, after two-plus years of error-strewn displays, it was crystal clear for all to see Onana could not handle playing for Man Utd or in the Premier League.

One and potentially a few more stand-out performances in Turkey will not erase the overwhelmingly disappointing work from Onana following his arrival from Ajax in 2023.

Furthermore, Onana rebuilding his shattered reputation at Trabzonspor actually plays perfectly into Man Utd’s plans.

TEAMtalk has also been told there’s no way back for Onana at Old Trafford, just as there wasn’t for Jadon Sancho and Antony after their respective loan spells.

Instead, Man Utd want to sell Onana in a permanent deal next summer. The better he performs in Turkey, the more interest the player will generate. The more interest the player generates, the higher the fee Man Utd can command.

As far as Man Utd are concerned, Onana winning man of the match awards and racking up shock assists is the absolute ideal outcome of the loan.

