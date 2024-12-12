Manchester United pair Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have been told they are on borrowed time at Old Trafford and have no way of ‘avoiding’ being moved on by ruthless new manager Ruben Amorim – though one young star has been described as a difference maker.

The Red Devils are under new management with Amorim the latest man charged with reviving the fortunes of a side that last won the Premier League title some 11 years ago. And with the Red Devils already well out the title race this season, it will be a barren 13 years at least before Manchester United fans can start talking about their club in the title conversation once again.

In order to get them there that bit faster, strong reports on Wednesday claimed United are planning a mass clearout in 2025 with a number of their big names put up for sale and with only three players exempt from potential exits.

Now football commentator and pundit Ally McCoist has named two men who could very quickly find themselves surplus to requirements, with the sands of time soon set to run out for experienced midfield pair Eriksen and Casemiro.

“Ruben Amorim has to get legs into that Manchester United midfield, whether it’s Kobbie Mainoo or Manuel Ugarte,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

“Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are fantastic players, but they’re both reaching a stage in their careers where they’re starting to dip. It happens to us all, and it will continue to happen; there’s no avoiding it. In Amorim’s system, you need legs to cover that midfield area.

“United aren’t covering as much ground as the opposition, which is a damning statistic. It’s evident that Amorim has to get some energy and quality into those two central midfield positions.”

The pair are paid a combined £500,000 a week, with Casemiro the club’s highest earner on a colossal £350,000 a week at Old Trafford.

Star labelled as the future of Man Utd midfield

With McCoist naming both Eriksen and Casemiro as two strong candidates to move on, his comments tally exactly what our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed upon the Portuguese’s appointment at Old Trafford.

Per Galetti, Amorim is understood to have informed Ratcliffe that he is open to letting the pair, as well as Antony and Victor Lindelof, depart Old Trafford as soon as suitable replacements are found.

With Amorim and minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to take a swathe through the United squad, it’s reported that only three players are actually safe: Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

Indeed, when discussing how the Red Devils might revitalise their engine room, McCoist suggested Amorim already has one potential solution in his squad already.

“I think Kobbie Mainoo can make that difference in regard to bringing more energy into the team,” he said. “I would be really surprised if he’s not a starter in Amorim’s team next season; he offers so much quality and works hard in and out of possession.

“As a team, it’s easier to accept a loss if it’s down to individual mistakes, but when you’re getting outrun, that’s not a valid excuse in my book. Mainoo could really improve United’s performance in that area.”

