Game over for Man Utd quartet signed for £270m; Casemiro next club named, winger exits to incur heavy losses

Antony and Casemiro are two of four high profile Manchester United stars in line to be sold in 2024

Four major Manchester United stars including Raphael Varane and Casemiro could all leave the club as part of a sweeping rebuild in 2024, according to a report.

A new era is dawning at Old Trafford under the guiding hand of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The British billionaire’s purchase of a 25 percent stake in Man Utd was announced on Christmas Eve. Final approval from the Premier League should come at some stage in the next three weeks.

Ratcliffe’s influence has already been felt at United. Indeed, pursuing Omar Berrada to become the club’s new CEO was at the behest of Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Berrada recently tendered his resignation from City Group to take up the role with Man Utd. The move comes amid Man Utd aiming to appoint the ‘best in class’ and Berrada – who worked wonders at Man City – fits that billing.

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard brought news of Man Utd plotting a blockbuster spending spree in the summer.

But to ensure United can pursue the calibre of targets they crave, major exits for many of the club’s top earners may be required.

To that end, a fresh update from the Evening Standard has revealed Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Antony could all leave the club on a permanent basis before 2025 rolls around.

Man Utd place £50m valuations on Antony, Sancho

Beginning with the wingers, the report states Man Utd have placed a valuation of £50m on both Antony and Sancho.

Sancho is currently loaned to Borussia Dortmund, though the agreement does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

Man Utd’s hope is Sancho reminds the world what he’s capable of back in Germany and rouses interest in a £50m transfer next summer.

Antony, meanwhile, is yet to register a single goal or assist despite making 22 appearances this season.

Sancho was signed for £73m, while Antony cost £85m (including add-ons) when plucked from Ajax. As such, United would be in line to incur heavy losses of £23m and £35m respectively if recouping their target fees for the pair.

Sancho and Antony have reportedly been shopped around to Saudi Arabian sides.

However, TEAMtalk’s own sources have confirmed Man Utd would be more than willing to sell Antony to a European side or even another team in the Premier League. Put simply, Man Utd just want rid of both players once and for all.

Varane to leave for free; Casemiro likely next club revealed

Elsewhere, United have elected against taking up the one-year option in Varane’s contract. As such, the 30-year-old will become a free agent at season’s end if a new deal on greatly reduced terms isn’t thrashed out over the next five months.

Per the Standard, both Varane and Casemiro look likely to end up in Saudi Arabia. But given Varane’s contract status, Man Utd ‘are unlikely to receive a transfer fee’ and will be content to let the player leave for free.

Regarding Casemiro – who has only just returned from an ankle injury – it’s claimed the Brazilian is the most in-demand player of the quartet Man Utd are willing to axe.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League is swirling and United are ‘inclined to sell the 31-year-old midfielder.’

French outlet Foot Mercato claimed last week that Cristiano Ronaldo has ordered Al-Nassr chiefs to sign Casemiro and the Saudi side are ready to do just that.

Casemiro was an instant hit in his debut season at Old Trafford, though showed worrying signs of decline prior to sustaining an ankle injury this term.

Now well into his 30s, Casemiro is not viewed as a long-term option by Ratcliffe and co and a lucrative sale to the middle east will be entertained.

How much United would demand before letting Casemiro go wasn’t made clear. However, Casemiro is under contract until 2026, meaning United are in a strong position to command a sizeable fee.

Casemiro the only success; fifth expensive exit expected

Casemiro was signed for £70m (including add-ons), while Varane cost £42m. They – along with Antony and Sancho – cost Man Utd a combined £270m in transfer fees.

Only Casemiro of the quartet can be classified as a successful signing for Man Utd, though only a brief one in the Brazilian’s case.

Potentially joining Varane, Casemiro, Sancho and Antony in leaving United in 2024 is Anthony Martial.

The veteran French forward is out of contract in the summer and United have no intention of activating their 12-month option or offering a new deal.

