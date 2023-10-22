Game over for Man Utd star as Ten Hag makes brutal decision with relationship now ‘beyond repair’

Jadon Sancho’s career at Manchester United is now over according to a recent report as Erik ten Hag has seemingly made his final decision on the winger.

Ten Hag has had to navigate a tricky start to the 2023-24 campaign as he’s had several off-the-pitch issues to deal with. One of the biggest problems facing the Dutch boss has revolved around Sancho.

The 23-year-old winger has been frozen out at Old Trafford following a social media outburst against Ten Hag back in September. Sancho has been training away from the first team since that point and it has become increasingly clear that Man Utd are running out of patience with the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Ten Hag isn’t willing to reintegrate Sancho back into the first team until he receives an apology, but it now seems to be too late for the winger to revive his career at Old Trafford.

According to The Mirror, Sancho is now ‘finished’ at Man Utd even if he decides to apologise to Ten Hag. The report states that the relationship between Ten Hag and Sancho is now ‘now beyond repair’ and that the club must negotiate an exit strategy.

Sancho is still under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, with the option of an extra year. With this being the case, Man Utd will likely find it tricky to offload him on a permanent basis in January.

The 23-year-old is also understood to be one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, taking home an estimated £250,000 per week according to Capology.

Where next for Sancho?

Plenty of clubs from around Europe have been linked with Sancho as they still see the value in the 23-year-old who was once considered one of England’s brightest prospects.

Juventus are among the European sides said to be interested in taking Sancho, although this would likely be on loan instead of a permanent deal.

TEAMtalk revealed that Borussia Dortmund are ‘extremely keen’ to bring Sancho back to Signal Iduna Park, although they might find it tough to pull off the deal.

Dortmund’s budget will be dictated by their fate in this season’s Champions League and the Man Utd star will likely need to reduce his wage demands if he is to re-join Dortmund on a permanent basis.

Fabrizio Romano expects Sancho to leave Old Trafford in January, but it is not yet clear whether this will be on loan or on a permanent deal.

“In other positions, we’ll have to see what happens with Jadon Sancho,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“It currently looks difficult to see a way back for him at Old Trafford, I see him leaving in January, and if he does then I expect there will be some internal discussions about replacing him.”

