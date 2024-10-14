Antony could be on the move in January after an exit decision was made

Manchester United have ‘decided’ to offload Antony in the upcoming January transfer window and Newcastle and Crystal Palace are among three sides already linked, while TEAMtalk has learned what Old Trafford insiders really think of the Brazilian.

Antony cost Man Utd a whopping £82m (rising to £86m with add-ons) when plucked from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian was a known commodity to Erik ten Hag through their time in Amsterdam, though Antony has not come close to justifying his price tag or repaying his manager’s faith since arriving.

And according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Man Utd have seen enough and determined Antony can leave at the earliest opportunity.

They stated Man Utd have ‘decided to let Antony go in the upcoming January transfer window.’

The club are reportedly open to either a loan or permanent sale, though they acknowledge the loan route is the one that is likeliest to generate the most interest.

On that front, Premier League pair Newcastle and Crystal Palace as well as Antony’s former club Ajax are all said to be eyeing up a mid-season deal.

What Man Utd insiders really think of Antony

TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd are indeed willing to offload Antony in the winter window. What’s more, our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has been informed of the sobering outlook Man Utd officials have adopted on Antony’s transfer.

We’ve been told insiders at Old Trafford now view Antony’s £82m-plus transfer as one of the worst deals in the club’s 146-year history.

Antony has returned figures of just 12 goals and five assists in 86 matches for the Red Devils. He’s been an unused substitute in seven out of 11 matches this term and his only start came in the EFL Cup against League One side Barnsley.

Given Antony’s spell at Man Utd can only be characterised as a huge disappointment, fans of Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Ajax may be wondering why their sides are reportedly showing interest.

However, one look at Jadon Sancho could offer a glimpse into what those teams could be getting if taking a chance on Antony.

Sancho’s Old Trafford career – like Antony’s – underwhelmed from day one. However, Sancho has thrived since moving to Chelsea on loan and has quickly established himself as a regular starter ahead of the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku.

Old Trafford has often proved something of a graveyard for big-money signings over recent times. A fresh start elsewhere was exactly what Sancho needed to rediscover his best form and the same could be true with Antony.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

In other news, reports in Spain claim Man Utd are ‘expected’ to make a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul.

Elsewhere, Harry Maguire has reportedly been informed he can leave in the upcoming January window. TEAMtalk understands West Ham – who previously agreed a £30m deal with Man Utd in 2023 – are hovering once again.

Finally, Liverpool have been told it will take €50m (£41.8m / $54.7m) to bring ex-Man Utd left-back, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, back to England. That figure relates to the player’s release clause and Benfica aren’t likely to serve up any discounted deals.

Benfica signed Carreras for just €6m over the summer when activating their option to buy in his loan agreement.

Antony second in Man Utd all-time most expensive signings list