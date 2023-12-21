Game over for recent Man Utd signing as Ten Hag concedes star isn’t Prem standard; 2024 exit now assured

Erik ten Hag is ‘already planning’ for life without one of his own signings next season, with Manchester United ready to pull the plug on the sub-par star, according to a report.

The Dutchman’s hit-rate in the transfer market since joining Man Utd can only be categorised as patchy. Tyrell Malacia has done little wrong, while Lisandro Martinez was among the league’s best centre-halves last season. However, there are huge question marks regarding the other three major arrivals from Ten Hag’s first window in charge.

Christian Eriksen looks a fading force, as did Casemiro earlier this season prior to sustaining a hamstring injury.

Antony, meanwhile, was the most expensive of the lot at £82m and has returned zero goals or assists in 18 appearances this season.

A series of uninspiring loans were sanctioned in January before Ten Hag spent big once again ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Andre Onana has produced a series of-error strewn displays, while injuries have disrupted Mason Mount’s early stint at Old Trafford.

Jonny Evans has surpassed all expectations, though the same cannot be said of Rasmus Hojlund who still hasn’t scored in the Premier League. Two loanees were also drafted in – Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat.

Today’s update regards Amrabat who United paid Fiorentina £8.5m to sign by way of a loan fee.

The Morocco international, 27, arrived on a season long loan that contains an option to buy worth £21.4m.

But according to the Sun, Ten Hag and Man Utd have no intention of taking up the option after being left underwhelmed by Amrabat.

Man Utd fear Amrabat can’t hack the Premier League

It’s claimed Man Utd are ‘set to snub’ the option and Ten Hag is ‘already planning’ for life after Amrabat.

The Sun state sources at Old Trafford have expressed ‘widespread concern that Amrabat isn’t suited to the Premier League.’

The pace of play is hinted to be too high for the holding midfielder who has failed to adequately shield his backline.

What’s more, the emergence of fellow defensive midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, is emboldening Ten Hag to wave goodbye to Amrabat.

A source close to Man Utd is quoted in the piece as saying: “Amrabat is very unlikely to stay at Manchester United after the summer.

“They have an option to make the deal a permanent one, but as things stand the manager is not making plans to do that.

“There’s no doubt that Amrabat is a good player, but there are question marks against whether he is the right fit for the Premier League.

“He did very well in Italy but the pace of the game is very different and this is an area where he has struggled since arriving at United.

“There may well be interest from other clubs in Europe but as things stand he won’t be staying at United.”

Kobbie Mainoo “the future” of Man Utd

Regarding 18-year-old Mainoo who has shone in limited outings thus far, the source continued: “Kobbie is the future.

“Ten Hag has had a lot of criticism this season, a lot of it justified. But one thing he does deserve credit for is spotting the potential in Mainoo.

“Ten Hag regards the kid as one of the most talented youngsters he’s ever worked with. He’s that good.

“He wasn’t planning on using him as part of the team this season, but needs must and he’s been fast-tracked into the side.

“He could well be a starter come the beginning of the new season and everyone at the club is excited about the massive potential the player has.”

