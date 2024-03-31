Game over for Ten Hag’s own Man Utd signing, with summer sale greenlit thanks to Kobbie Mainoo

A second source has confirmed that Manchester United will offload Christian Eriksen this summer, with Kobbie Mainoo taking the Dane’s spot in the team.

Following an impressive season back in the Premier League with Brentford, Man Utd snapped up Eriksen on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag knew that Eriksen had the style of play and match intelligence to fit in with his tactics as they both have strong Ajax connections.

During his first campaign at Old Trafford, the central midfielder managed two goals and 10 assists during 44 appearances. Eriksen helped Man Utd win the League Cup, reach the FA Cup final and finish third in the Premier League, which saw them get back into the Champions League.

Eriksen started the 2023-24 campaign as a regular in Ten Hag’s starting eleven, though he missed seven games between November 26 and December 17 due to a knee issue.

Eriksen has not really been able to force his way back into the fold since then, being left on the bench in seven of Man Utd’s last eight league matches.

One of the reasons for the 32-year-old going through a tough period is that Mainoo’s importance to Man Utd has started to grow. The 18-year-old has proven himself to be a great performer at the highest level and is even in the England side, too.

DON’T MISS: Ranking the 10 best goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored, incl Man Utd free-kicks, Real Madrid bicycle

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Eriksen will be one of the first victims of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s squad overhaul this summer, with Ten Hag no longer in need of him.

The Daily Mirror have now backed up those claims, stating that Eriksen ‘will be allowed to leave on a permanent transfer’ at the end of the season.

Mainoo replaces Eriksen in Man Utd midfield

Man Utd chiefs view Mainoo as the future of their midfield, which means Eriksen and sub-par loanee Sofyan Amrabat will be offloaded.

The Red Devils could also sign a top-class new partner for Mainoo, such as Joao Neves, which would end Casemiro’s spell in Manchester.

As Eriksen’s contract runs until June 2025, Man Utd should be able to land a fee when selling him. Although, this will not be a huge amount due to the player’s age and the fact he has not featured in many games recently.

While on international duty with Denmark, the playmaker admitted he has found his situation at Man Utd tough.

“I have previously stated that I am not satisfied with not playing, but it’s not something that keeps me up at night,” Eriksen said.

“The team is performing, and I must respect the role you have alongside. For my part, it has been about working hard and focusing on being fresh for every game, and I am. It is easier now to accept my role than it would have been before.

“I have had a conversation with Erik about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible, but I am available and need to be available for the team, which I am and always will be.

“He said it was the team he had chosen, and Kobbie is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places, which is expected when playing for a top club. There is great competition within the team.”

Eriksen added: “Of course, you can be concerned in the long run because I want to play as much as possible. Naturally, you don’t want to always sit on the bench. I don’t have that approach to it, but it’s not something that worries me right now.

“Often when you change teams and win, you don’t change the winning team, and I respect that.”

READ MORE: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill