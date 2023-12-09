Game over for top Man Utd earner as Ratcliffe signals move for £38.6m Ligue 1 powerhouse as first signing to leave Ten Hag purring

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly make use of his Nice alliance to secure the first Manchester United signing of his era in the form of France defender Jean-Clair Todibo in a €45m deal.

The Red Devils have been in the market for a new centre-half for several months and held talks with Todibo over the summer regarding a potential switch to Old Trafford. However, Manchester United ultimately decided to put that interest on ice, largely, in the main, due to a failure to shift Harry Maguire, who rejected the chance to join West Ham.

And with Ten Hag deciding to prioritise other areas in his side, the prospective move for Todibo was ultimately put on the backburner.

However, with United’s defensive frailties very much evident this season – the club has conceded a shocking 14 goals in just five Champions League games with Bayern Munich left to play in matchday six – the need for a new central defender has very much become priority No 1 for Ten Hag and Co.

Maguire has since re-established himself as United’s first-choice defender, having partnered both Jonny Evans earlier in the season and Victor Lindelof in more recent matches.

But with Lisandro Martinez not expected to return to action until early 2024 having been sidelined after surgery on a foot problem, the Red Devils are now ready to make their move for Todibo.

And with Raphael Varane also falling out of favour under Ten Hag in recent weeks, United have very much stepped up their chase for the Nice defender with the January window fast approaching.

And according to Football Insider, United have now made their move for the former Barcelona man over ‘recent hours’.

Ratcliffe to use Man Utd connections to get Todibo deal done

Tottenham are also hot on his trail but are understood to be pursuing the more ambitious signing of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as a priority.

As a result, it is United have leapt into pole position to sign the 23-year-old Ligue 1 powerhouse with the winter window due to open in just 23 days time.

Furthermore, with incoming new United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe also owning Nice, it is thought he will use his control at the Ligue 1 title chasers to help smooth over negotiations in taking Todibo to Old Trafford.

As a result, there is a growing belief that the British billionaire can deliver for United a significant first signing of his era at Old Trafford.

Per reports, United will need to meet a €45m (£38.6m) fee to bring the twice-capped France international to the club.

And with Ten Hag signing off on the deal, that move could go through early in the January window, assuming the documention confirming Ratcliffe’s £1.4bn purchase of 25 per cent of United goes through in time.

Varane told it’s game over at Man Utd

With Todibo seemingly on his way in, United have reportedly decided to call time on Varane’s spell at the club.

Having dropped out of favour in recent weeks, the former Real Madrid man has been linked with moves to both Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabia.

In recent days, though, it was suggested Varane had abandoned immediate plans to leave and was instead looking to stay at Old Trafford until the summer, at which point he would make a decision on his long-term future.

As a result, Bayern Munich have been tipped to make a move for Aston Villa’s on-loan defender Clement Lenglet instead.

However, it’s reported now that, having failed to make their matchday squad for the midweek match against Chelsea, Varane has now decided to pursue a move away after all.

And it’s claimed United will not stand in his way if he is able to fix himself up with a new club and should his suitors meet the €25m valuation on his head.

The 30-year-old is the club’s current top earner on £340,000 a week – some £17.6m per year. And the saving on his salary, together with any money they raise from his sale, means a move for Todibo as his replacement makes a great deal of sense from United’s point of view.

Behind the scenes Ratcliffe has been critical of some of United’s more costly transfers, particularly those on ageing stars whom the club will struggle to see a return on their investment for.

Todibo, by contrast, has made 114 appearances for Nice with the French Riveira club currently second behind PSG in the Ligue 1 standings.

