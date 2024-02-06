Game over for transfer-listed Man Utd star after Garnacho comments spell the end

The future of a faltering Man Utd stars looks in serious jeopardy following comments made by Alejandro Garnacho

The future of a Manchester United star looks increasingly likely to lay away from Old Trafford following comments made by Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho, 19, has scored four goals and provided one assist in his last five Premier League matches. The surge in attacking output has coincided with the teenage flyer operating in an unfamiliar right wing role.

Indeed, Garnacho played exclusively on the left wing in United’s academy and prior to Man Utd’s Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa, had played overwhelmingly on the left side this season.

However, Erik ten Hag has struck gold with Garnacho on the right side in a move that also allows Marcus Rashford to take up his favoured left wing role.

One consequence of the change in Garnacho’s position has been the marginalisation of £85m signing Antony.

The faltering Brazilian has started just one of the last five league matches for the Red Devils. That came against Nottingham Forest on December 30 and only arose due to Rasmus Hojlund missing out through illess.

Hojlund’s absence saw Rashford move up front, Garnacho revert to the left wing and Antony start on the right. Man Utd would go on to lose the contest 2-1 – their only defeat in United’s last five league matches.

Now, when speaking to MUTV in the aftermath of United’s 3-0 victory over West Ham last time out, Garnacho suggested he’s more than happy to make the unfamiliar right wing role his own.

“We connect very good I think, with me now playing on the right,” began Garnacho (as quoted by the Manchester Evening News). “With Rashy on the left, putting in crosses, and Bruno in behind.

“We think we have a good team in the front. I always try to help the team, score and assist, but I don’t care if I score or if it’s Rasmus or Rashy who scores.

“I think we have to win and be in the top six again. We’re above West Ham now, but we want to be in the Champions League next year, so we have to keep this momentum and try to win the next game.

“It’s incredible to play with this team, in this stadium, a historic one, with these fans.”

Man Utd set price for Antony sale

Garnacho not only accepting a positional change, but thriving because of it can only spell bad news for Antony.

The 23-year-old has thus far failed to justify his lofty price tag since arriving from Ajax 18 months ago. Antony has regressed since a mediocre first campaign and is yet to score or assist a single goal in the league this season.

The Evening Standard recently named Antony as one of four high profile Man Utd stars in line to be axed at season’s end.

TEAMtalk subsequently learned Man Utd have placed a £50m valuation on the player. What’s more, they’re not fussed who they sell Antony to and would even sanction a sale within the Premier League if interest arose.

With Garnacho more than happy to take up the right wing mantle, Antony would appear to be a step closer to the Old Trafford exit.

