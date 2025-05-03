Manchester United’s season is very much alive after their resounding 3-0 victory in the Europa League semi-final first leg against Athletic Club, but things could’ve been so different for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The Red Devils’ European campaign has been the one saving grace in an otherwise dismal term, which sees the club sitting 14th in the Premier League table, on track for their worst league finish since 1973.

Winning the Europa League would grant Man Utd entry to the Champions League next season, which could be crucial in helping them attract new players as they prepare for a crucial transfer window.

Former Liverpool man Jermaine Pennant believes that Man Utd have been so bad this season that if they didn’t have captain Bruno Fernandes, who notched two goals against Athletic on Thursday night, they could have been relegated.

Asked where United would be without Fernandes, Pennant said on talkSPORT: “I think relegated. I genuinely think they’d be back fighting out with Ipswich.”

Former Tottenham midfielder, Jamie O’Hara, added: “Without him they’re just a disaster. Maybe he’s starting to get the credit he probably deserves because of the performances. He’s a great player. He is top. When I watch him play and he’s just like… he is unbelievable. He’s one of them players that you just want to have in your team.

“And I know he can moan. I know he throws his arms up in the air. That’s because he’s had garbage around him for ages. He has stepped up this season for them. He must be standing there sometimes thinking, ‘what am I doing playing with these?'”

READ MORE: Everton make stunning play to sign classy striker before Man Utd, Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes has saved Man Utd’s season

Fernandes has undoubtedly been the standout performer for Man Utd this season, and has arguably been their star player since joining the club in 2020.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has notched 19 goals and 18 assists in 52 games across all competitions this term, making him Man Utd’s top scorer and creator by some distance.

Fernandes’ attitude and suitability to be captain has been brought into question many times by pundits, but the reality is that without him, Man Utd wouldn’t be on pole to reach the Europa League final and finish the campaign with a flourish.

Speaking after the big win against Athletic, Fernandes was asked about his responsibility to score and create goals, and whether he felt pressure when taking the all important penalty in the game, by former Man Utd man Rio Ferdinand,

“You need to grow, you need to understand where you are, the place you play for, the club you play for and everything gets bigger,” Fernandes told TNT Sports.

“Sporting is a massive club, but United is a global club, the attention we get, the pressure we get, but that’s football. It’s what we love to do.

“To be honest, I feel the pressure, every penalty I feel the pressure and I think that’s the good thing of football and I think is what we have to enjoy, because when I finish my career that pressure will go away and I will be much more relaxed.

“This is what I say to the manager and the physio every time they say I need to relax, I need to rest, I say like now when I die we’ll have a lot of time to lay down and rest myself.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man Utd news

↪️ Man Utd perform ANOTHER U-turn with second exiting star now staying

✅ Man Utd beat Chelsea and PSG to brilliant striker with contract signed

❗️ £25m star ‘wants to join Liverpool’ but agent contacts Man Utd

🪙 Man Utd strike gold with blockbuster Cunha signing ‘VERY advanced’ – sources

POLL: How long will Ruben Amorim last as Man Utd manager?