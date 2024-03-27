Gareth Southgate: Man Utd think ‘world-class’ forward can thrive under ‘outstanding’ boss and entourage

Gareth Southgate is thought to be the man to return Marcus Rashford to world-class level at Manchester United

Manchester United reportedly believe Gareth Southgate can turn Marcus Rashford back into the ‘world-class talent’ the club believes him to be.

Rashford has struggled to have the sort of impact in the current campaign as he did last season. Indeed, in the previous term, the Englishman returned to his very best level, with 30 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

This season, he’s on eight goals and six assists, and has not looked close to the explosive forward that was on show last time out.

United’s fortunes have no doubt taken a hit because one of their best players has not been at the required level.

They finished third last season and reached two finals – winning one. This term, they are sixth in the Premier League, though they have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and were given the more favourable draw.

As a result of meagre performances, manager Erik ten Hag looks likely to be given the boot, and England boss Southgate is one of the main names in line to replace him.

According to The Sun, he’s the red-hot favourite, and that hire could help the Rashford situation.

Indeed, it’s said United think Southgate can turn him ‘back into the world-class talent everyone believes him to be’.

DON’T MISS: Five potential replacements for Marcus Rashford as PSG eye Man Utd man; €175m superstar, classy Prem winger…

Southgate can bring entire England entourage

Rashford came alive under Southgate in the last World Cup, bagging three goals in the first three games, which kicked off his stellar run of form at club level, too.

That Southgate will be able to bring his whole England entourage with him could be ideal for Rashford’s fortunes, then.

Indeed, it’s said there’s a ‘huge amount of admiration’ for the work the manager has done with England, and therefore a move for him would also mean ‘a move for his lieutenants’ – Steve Holland, Paul Nevin and Martyn Margetson.

It’s said them coming with him to United would give the boss ‘the best chance of making a success of things’.

Southgate already has support of players

It has previously been reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to recruit top-class British stars to his club.

The Sun suggests there is a ‘massive focus on young players and recruiting the best of British’.

It’s thought that England boss Southgate has ‘shown in his job that he can handle big characters and big personalities’ so doing so at United would be no problem.

What’s more, ‘one of the biggest draws’ is that he would immediately have the support of the English players in the side.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Rashford are namechecked, and it’s said having those players would give Southgate ‘a solid base to build from’.

READ MORE: Next Man Utd manager: Five Gareth Southgate alternatives analysed as Ratcliffe reflects on Ten Hag future