Manchester United are not planning to hire Gareth Southgate if they do end up sacking Ruben Amorim eventually, sources have told TEAMtalk, even though a club legend would love the former England boss to take over at Old Trafford.

Amorim is under intense pressure, with Man Utd failing to make a positive start to the new season, as results and performances continue to be bad. Man Utd are 14th in the Premier League table with seven points from six matches, with their latest defeat coming last weekend when Brentford beat them 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

While Man Utd are keeping faith in Amorim for now, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the Portuguese boss is ‘teetering on the edge’.

A source at Man Utd has told us: “He [Amorim] looks knackered, he knows it’s not working.”

Amorim, though, has decided that he will not resign, but pressure will continue to mount on the former Sporting CP manager if results do not improve.

Man Utd are looking at other options should they have to pull the trigger, with Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner on their radar.

Gareth Southgate has also been linked with the Man Utd managerial job, with talkSPORT and TBR among the media outlets reporting that the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has already met the former England international boss.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has shed light on the situation, revealing that sources at Man Utd have told him that the club do not plan to hire Southgate.

Jones said: “Gareth Southgate is being mentioned as an option for United, and while it certainly has been considered previously, I’m not sure that he is still as highly considered as he once was.

“It’s not the solution to this. The message I have been given is that internally, there is not as much support for him anymore, and I would be very surprised if that was a direction they would look to go in.

“If they change manager, there has to be an immediate spark and an immediate sense of positivity and urgency and belief, and I just feel like they would not get that from Southgate at this time.”

Teddy Sheringham wants Gareth Southgate as Man Utd manager

While Man Utd internally have no wish to bring Southgate into the fold, Teddy Sheringham believes that the 55-year-old is the go-to manager for the Red Devils.

The Man Utd legend has explained why he thinks that Southgate would be able to pull the club out of the mud.

Southgate told TEAMtalk: “I know that Manchester United fans didn’t want Gareth to come in after being the England manager for so long and the way his teams played, but for him to come in and steady the ship now and restructure the whole football club into how it should be, I think you could do a lot worse.

“They’ve had so many managers who have not understood the club and they have tried to take the club in a different direction, in their own manner.

“Manchester United is a global club, but obviously, the kingpin of English football, and I think Gareth Southgate would understand that and he would take the club back to where it should be.

“After being the manager of England for eight years, he would understand the pressure that comes with that as well, and I think he would be at an even better age now to take on that mantle.”

