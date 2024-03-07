Gareth Southgate to Man Utd: England boss’ stance on Old Trafford switch revealed; Ratcliffe plan to axe Ten Hag takes shape

Manchester United are considering replacements for Erik ten Hag and TEAMtalk can confirm the club has their eye on Gareth Southgate and several other candidates.

Sources state that Southgate would be keen on taking the reigns at Old Trafford after England’s European Championships conclude this summer.

The Three Lions’ boss makes the list due to the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes the best of British football should be at Man Utd.

TEAMtalk understands that his inclusion is more of a nod to the work he’s done with England, rather than him being a top target for the role.

Man Utd’s shortlist is extensive and includes some of the very best young coaches in the game and they are still considering their options.

Southgate has previously stated that no job in the game scares him and he would back himself to succeed no matter the size of the club.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the Red Devil’s project appeals to Southgate and he would be very interested in taking up the role.

What’s certain, is that Ten Hag is on borrowed time and the process is already underway to find the next manager to take over at Old Trafford.

Roberto de Zerbi among other managers eyed by Man Utd

Roberto De Zerbi is highly admired for his work at Brighton and is a key name tracked by Dan Ashworth who also put him forward as a replacement for Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

It is a role that the Italian coach would be keen on and TEAMtalk sources have indicated he is ready to take the next step in management.

Ruben Amorim has also been shortlisted by Man Utd chiefs. Chelsea and Liverpool have also targeted him as potential replacements for Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino respectively.

Inter Milan boss Simeone Inzaghi is also admired, with sources close to Man Utd suggesting his success at Inter Milan is one of the most impressive achievements in European football.

Graham Potter is also well liked and we understand that his time with Chelsea is not seen as something that has tarnished his reputation. Many believe he had no chance of success due to the way the London club is ran by the board.

It’s clear that Ten Hag’s departure from Man Utd at the end of the season is looking increasingly likely as Ratcliffe aims to take the club back to the top of European football.

