Alejandro Garnacho could still leave Manchester United before the end of the winter transfer window and his exit will help to speed up three more deals, according to a report.

Man Utd have held talks with Chelsea over a swap deal involving Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku. While such a deal now seems unlikely, Chelsea are ready to hold a new round of talks with United to see if they can sign Garnacho by meeting his price tag, rather than involving any other players.

Chelsea feel they need a new left winger as Mykhailo Mudryk is awaiting the result of his B sample after failing a drugs test. Napoli cannot be discounted in the race for Garnacho however, as they are still on the hunt for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s replacement.

United are happy to sell the Argentine to bring in at least £50million (€59.5m / $62.5m) in cash, and potentially as much as £60m (€71.4m / $75m).

According to the Express, Garnacho’s sale will ‘trigger’ a late January ‘scramble’ at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old will push Nkunku further down the pecking order at Chelsea, allowing the latter to secure a loan move.

United have put themselves at the front of the queue to sign Nkunku after his Bayern Munich transfer reportedly ‘collapsed’.

The Frenchman is keen to join Ruben Amorim’s side as he feels he is undervalued at Chelsea.

Garnacho departing will also give United additional funds to meet the price tag of Lecce star Patrick Dorgu.

The Red Devils have had two bids rejected for Dorgu so far as Lecce hold out for €40m (£33.6m / $42m).

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday morning that United have scheduled a new round of talks for the wing-back.

United could strike an agreement with Lecce by paying around €35m (£29.4m) up front and then guaranteeing the rest through achievable add-ons.

DON’T MISS: Amorim green lights exit of 105-game Man Utd star as surprise move is eyed and asking price is SLASHED

Dorgu in, Malacia out?

Dorgu arriving at Old Trafford will in turn see Tyrell Malacia be pushed out. Sky Sports state that Malacia will be allowed to leave United before the February 3 deadline if Amorim lands a new left-sided defender such as Dorgu.

Malacia is most likely to leave on an initial loan, though Romano has suggested a buy option could also be included in the deal.

Juventus were linked with Malacia earlier in the winter window, but they have since captured Renato Veiga from Chelsea. It is possible 25-year-old Malacia will head back to the Netherlands to try and rejuvenate his career.

United spent £14.7m (€17.5m / $18.4m) to sign Malacia in summer 2022 but he has had an injury-hit time in England so far and is now surplus to requirements.

United signing both Nkunku and Dorgu and offloading Malacia would be a brilliant end to the transfer window for the club. Amorim is in need of top-quality additions to his squad as he aims to get United back in the Premier League’s top 10 and closer to the European qualification spots.

Man Utd latest: Rashford exit ‘unlocked’; Ten Hag return

Rashford could soon leave United alongside the likes of Garnacho and Malacia.

As per reports in the Catalan press, Barcelona’s signing of Rashford has been ‘unlocked’ by the departure of Unai Hernandez.

The 20-year-old midfielder is poised to join Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, and this €5m (£4.2m / $5.1m) deal will give Barca a major boost as they try to finance Rashford’s arrival.

Meanwhile, sacked former United boss Erik ten Hag could be in line for a shock return to England.

Reports claim Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou is ‘on the ropes’ after a damaging defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

Spurs chiefs have supposedly shortlisted Ten Hag as a potential replacement due to his Prem experience.

QUIZ – think you know Alejandro Garnacho?