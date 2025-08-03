Garnacho and Hojlund decisions made with three Man Utd transfers now clear

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have made wildly contrasting decisions on their futures at Manchester United and the ramifications affect a third deal, per reports.

Ruben Amorim identified the attack as the area of United’s squad that required immediate attention this summer. The Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo and could field an entirely new-look forward line if landing Benjamin Sesko too.

United have held talks with RB Leipzig who are demanding €75m plus add-ons. They also want a sell-on clause included in an agreement.

Newcastle intend to bid for Sesko again after their opening offer worth €75m plus €5m in add-ons was rejected. However, there is a strong sense that Sesko favours Man Utd and is holding out for a switch to Old Trafford.

One way Man Utd could’ve brought down the cost of signing Sesko was including Hojlund as a makeweight.

Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Hojlund is a ‘dream’ target for the Bundesliga side.

However, Hojlund does not want to leave Man Utd and has insisted he’s ready to fight for his place even if he is supplanted in the starting eleven by a new striker.

And according to the latest from talkSPORT, Hojlund has shut down an exit entirely by informing Man Utd he won’t join Leipzig.

The report read: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has told Manchester United he does not want to move to RB Leipzig.’

With Hojlund staying put and removed from the Sesko equation, it now means Man Utd must table a more traditional offer if they’re to bring the Slovenian to Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho’s ‘total priority’

Elsewhere, Garnacho is among the quintet of stars Man Utd put up for sale at the end of last season. The others were Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is the only one to depart so far by way of his loan switch to Barcelona. Garnacho, meanwhile, is determined to remain in England if and when he does leave.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on July 29 that Garnacho had given a resounding yes to signing for Chelsea.

Our reporting has now been backed up by Romano who declared Garnacho has given ‘total priority’ to the Blues.

“Alejandro Garnacho has given his total priority to Chelsea, talks took place on player side,” wrote Romano.

Shedding light on the timeframes involved, the trusted reporter concluded: “No negotiations yet with Man United as price will be key factor.

“Timing of the deal: not expected to be imminent, can take some time with Chelsea focused on outgoings and Xavi Simons.”

Man Utd are believed to be demanding a fee in the £40m-£50m range for Garnacho. Classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from his sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on United’s books.

