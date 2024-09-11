Alejandro Garnacho could find himself in trouble with Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired criticism at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and Alejandro Garnacho could find himself in hot water after ‘liking’ a post detailing them.

Ronaldo has never been one to shy away from giving his opinion on Man Utd’s troubles and thinks Ten Hag needs more ‘knowledge’ to succeed at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won one and lost two of their three Premier League matches so far and were thrashed 3-0 at home by bitter rivals Liverpool in their last fixture.

It’s no secret that Ten Hag came close to being sacked over the summer and Ronaldo’s comments won’t have done anything to ease supporter’s concerns.

“Man Utd’s coach [Ten Hag] cannot say they can’t compete to win the Premier League and the Champions League every year,” Ronaldo told FIVE, as cited by talkSPORT.

“This is Man United! You have to be there, to mentally say… listen, maybe we don’t have that potential, but I cannot say that. We’re going to try. You have to try.

“This is why Man United need to rebuild. If Ten Hag listens to Ruud van Nistelrooy… maybe he can help. He knows the club and the club should listen to the guys who were there, as this is really important.”

Garnacho ‘likes’ Ten Hag criticism

Garnacho has featured in all three of Man Utd’s Premier League games this term and it’s fair to say the 20-year-old owes Ten Hag a degree of gratitude for the opportunities he’s received in the first team.

Garnacho has had his disagreements with Ten Hag in the past., though. Last season, he ‘liked’ several posts criticising Ten Hag after being substituted during a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in April.

Ten Hag later revealed that the Argentinian winger later apologised for his behaviour.

“He apologised for it and after that, we move on,” Ten Hag said.

But now, Garnacho may find himself in trouble with his manager again.

As reported by talkSPORT, journalist Fabrizio Romano re-posted Ronaldo’s recent comments about Ten Hag on social media, and Garnacho liked the post, a decision he has since reversed.

Ten Hag memorably dropped Jadon Sancho from his squad last season due to an off-field disagreement, showing he doesn’t tolerate poor behaviour from his players.

It would be a bold move for the Dutchman to do the same with Garnacho given that two of his other winger options – Marcus Rashford and Antony – are currently in a run of terrible form.

It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag responds to Ronaldo’s criticim and Garnacho’s ‘liking’ of the post in his pre-match press conference ahead of Man Utd’s clash with Southampton on Saturday.

