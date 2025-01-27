Garnacho performs U-turn on Man Utd exit, with talks to seal ‘agreement in principle’ back on

Alejandro Garnacho has reached a new decision regarding his future, and a report has shed light on what happens next with Manchester United, Chelsea and Napoli.

Man Utd are open to selling Garnacho in the winter window, though only because they’re desperate to generate funds for signings of their own. As a homegrown player, the proceeds from Garnacho’s sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on United’s books.

The Red Devils value the Argentine around the £60m mark. There have been reports in Italy that claimed United would accept a package worth £55m if it speeds up a sale and gives United enough time to organise arrivals.

Multiple sources including trusted Argentine journalist, Gaston Edul, claimed that if Garnacho leaves Man Utd, his preference is signing with Chelsea.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Sports, Garnacho has performed a U-turn and is now ‘giving priority to Napoli.’

Antonio Conte’s side are seeking a direct replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who was sold to PSG for €70m/£59m.

Napoli have already seen one offer for Garnacho worth around £42m knocked back. In the days that followed, Napoli explored a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and per Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs were ‘close to reaching [a] full agreement’ for a fee of around €40m/£34m.

But per the latest from Sky Sports and their senior reporter, Melissa Reddy, Napoli have hit turbulence in their efforts to sign Adeyemi.

It’s claimed the winger is dead set against leaving Dortmund mid-season and would only be open to a summer switch. With Napoli a genuine title challenger in Serie A this season, they need their Kvaratskhelia replacement right now.

Accordingly, Sky Sports claimed Napoli are primed to re-open talks with Man Utd regarding Garnacho. The club’s aim is to quickly forge an ‘agreement in principle’ with the player before tabling a second bid.

However, it’s then claimed Napoli’s second bid is still unlikely to meet United’s asking price, with the Italians hopeful United will get desperate and begrudgingly accept an offer in the region of €55m/£46.3m.

Melissa Reddy on Alejandro Garnacho and Man Utd plans

Offering insight into the situation, Reddy stated: “[Garnacho] has been professional, applied himself excellently and has shown the willingness to listen to Ruben Amorim and improve under him.

“Garnacho has illustrated that if he is to remain at United, he can work in the system and has started four in the last five games.

“The strength of interest in the Argentina international means he is more likely to leave. It is believed a compromise of £50m could see a deal done with Napoli.”

Reddy continued: “Garnacho playing is a testament to his behaviour and how he’s reacted to being dropped. Garnacho has shown a willingness to implement Amorim’s demands. Game by game we can see him adjusting to the system and how he would fit in. The issue is while United don’t actively want to sell him they are not in the financial position to turn down a sizeable sum for Garnacho.

“Napoli are more concrete in wanting Garnacho because they have had discussions with United about signing him there is a €10m gap in valuation between the clubs. Napoli don’t want to go above €55m but United want €65m.

“The other issue Napoli have is the alternative target, Karim Adeyemi, doesn’t want to leave Dortmund he only wants a summer move. There is confidence that a compromise can be reached between the two sides while Chelsea are biding their time.

READ MORE: Garnacho to Chelsea: Three reasons for Man Utd to keep, three to sell as controversial transfer assessed

“A sale of Garnacho would definitely arm United with the funds to be able to both in the short and long term look for players that work in Amorim’s system. If Garnacho leaves, they definitely have to bring in a forward because they will be left short offensively.

“I know that they have been making a number of checks around Europe for a forward. So if Garnacho goes, they will have the funds to do that.

“Left wing-back, United have wanted to strengthen regardless of what happens elsewhere. It’s a pivotal position in this window.

“They will make another offer for Patrick Dorgu, despite what happens elsewhere he is seen as someone who will immediately enhance Amorim’s system. Lecce are expecting their resolve to be tested with an improved bid.”

Man Utd have seen two bids for Dorgu rejected this month. Lecce value the left-footer at €40m/£34m and Mna Utd intend to return with a third offer.

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford movement, Nkunku wants United

In other news, Sport claim Marcus Rashford’s loan transfer to Barcelona has finally been unlocked.

Elsewhere, CaughtOffside state Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is keen on the idea of signing with Man Utd.

Nkunku would be viewed as a more than worthy replacement for Garnacho and is more suited to operating in the No 10 roles behind the striker in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

If United were to strike a deal for Nkunku it would likely be a six-month loan.