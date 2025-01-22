Garnacho sale to unlock supreme Man Utd signing as Ruben Amorim set for £180m war chest

Manchester United selling Alejandro Garnacho this month would reportedly give Ruben Amorim a huge budget to transform his squad, with Viktor Gyokeres among the coach’s top targets.

Garnacho is the subject of a transfer battle between Chelsea and Napoli. TEAMtalk understands Chelsea will hold talks with Man Utd chiefs today (Wednesday) as they look to make progress on the transfer.

Chelsea are considering matching the winger’s price tag by thundering in with a £60million (€71m / $74m) offer, which would give Napoli some serious work to do.

Napoli have made two bids for Garnacho so far but have not yet matched United’s demands. It is thought that United are open to selling the Argentine to Napoli for a slightly lower price as they are not a direct rival, unlike Chelsea.

Antonio Conte is pushing for Napoli to sign Garnacho as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Chelsea are in the market for a new winger amid uncertainty over Mykhailo Mudryk’s future. The Ukrainian has been provisionally banned after failing a drugs test and is waiting on the result of his B sample.

According to Sky Sports, United selling Garnacho for £60m would help to eradicate most of their financial problems. Amorim is operating on a tight budget this month due to PSR concerns, but Garnacho’s exit would allow the Red Devils to spend £180m (€213m / $222m) without breaking any rules.

A £180m transfer budget would give United the money needed to finally sign an elite striker, with Gyokeres known to be Amorim’s No 1 target.

Amorim keen to reunite with Gyokeres

Amorim knows Gyokeres well from their time together at Sporting CP and feels the Swede has all the attributes needed to tear up the Premier League.

Sporting have given their talisman a €75m (£64m / $78.1m) price tag. That is prohibitive to United currently, though Garnacho’s exit could change all that.

It emerged on Saturday that United expect to win the race for Gyokeres, despite competition from the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle.

The 26-year-old is arguably the most talked about striker in the world right now after incredibly scoring 33 goals in just 31 games for Sporting this term.

Man Utd transfers: Wing-back pursued; Scholes verdict

One signing United can make whether they sell Garnacho or not is that of Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

United’s head of negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, has been pictured in Italy after holding talks with Lecce chiefs.

United have launched a €27m (£22.8m / $28.1m) bid for Dorgu, though this was quickly rejected as Lecce want €40m (£33.8m / $41.7m).

Old Trafford hero Paul Scholes has discussed the potential exits of academy graduates Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

“I wouldn’t be afraid or I wouldn’t be worried if they sold Garnacho. But Mainoo, I would be offended by that,” he said.

“The lad [Garnacho] is absolutely capable, there’s no doubt about that, but finding him a position in this team has been a struggle.”

