Gary Neville fires brutal Man Utd warning on trip to Leeds as six-player injury crisis engulfs Carrick

Manchester United’s underperforming squad have been delivered a fierce warning from Gary Neville that they could be taken to the cleaners by in-form Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday if they don’t make several major improvements, and with Michael Carrick left troubled by a real shortage of options going into a crucial run of games.

The Red Devils have now made their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years after Saturday’s late concession against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur saw them chuck away three precious points to only draw 1-1. The result leaves United 13th in the Premier League, with just six points from six games.

While it is still early days in the season, Neville is becoming increasingly agitated by what he has seen from United thus far.

And with speculation continuing to mount on Carrick – despite TEAMtalk sources insisting the 45-year-old remains safe – the boss can ill afford more negative results as he prepares for a crucial run of games.

Next up for United is a run of four away games in their next five games, with three successive trips on the horizon at Atletico Madrid, Leeds United and Como.

Losses in all three could make the noise on Carrick’s future hit new heights, and a concerned Neville has now issued a warning ahead of next Tuesday’s trip to the Spanish capital and Sunday’s clash at Leeds, with their lack of physicality in the engine room a real cause for concern.

“There’s going to have to be something done in there, and the rest of them are going to have to get a grip because they are going to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid and Elland Road”, the Sky Sports pundit said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“If you’re not quite right there from a mental and physical perspective, you’re going to get found out.”

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Leeds have a great chance to beat Man Utd as Carrick sweats on quintet

Leeds, for their part, have looked really good on the early evidence so far this season.

While they allowed a good performance and a 1-0 at Arsenal slip from their grasp – their only defeat of the Premier League campaign so far – Daniel Farke’s side can certainly take great heart from the clash.

The incentive to beat their arch-rivals at a pumped-up Elland Road will not need selling to their players, and, having beaten the Red Devils at Old Trafford back in April, thanks to two Noah Okafor goals, the Whites will have strong cause for optimism going into the game.

Physically, their midfield also looks a lot stronger than any combination their rivals can field right now.

Leeds’ hopes are also boosted by the fact that Carrick goes into a crucial run of fixtures with major doubts over five stars.

Indeed, with Luke Shaw seen limping at the end of Saturday’s draw with Spurs, the Red Devils could be left without a recognised left-back for both games this week.

While they have yet to provide an update on the 31-year-old, concerns will be mounting that they could be left exposed at left-back, with Patrick Dorgu already facing a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury and with Noussair Mazraoui also doubtful with a knock.

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Matthijs de Ligt – another possible option to play there – is still working his way back to fitness after a long-term back injury and looks unlikely to be considered.

In addition, Carrick has also been forced to field Matheus Cunha as a makeshift No 9, with Benjamin Sesko struggling to overcome a problematic shin injury.

Manuel Ugarte remains a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury at the World Cup.

Star man Bruno Fernandes also looks oddly out of sorts, having now gone four games without a goal or assist – his worst-ever run since joining the club.