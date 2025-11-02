Gary Neville can’t hide the fact he thinks Man Utd star is useless

Gary Neville tried desperately to not go all in on a struggling Manchester United player, but in the end, he couldn’t stop himself from launching a volley of criticisms.

Man Utd saw their three-match winning streak in the Premier League come to an end on Saturday. Struggling Nottingham Forest – who’ve fired more managers (two) than matches they’ve won this season (one) – held United to a 2-2 draw at the City Ground.

Man Utd could exact the ultimate revenge by signing Forest’s best player in January, but more on that later.

Summer signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha both played well without grabbing a goal or assist. Mbeumo has already been branded the signing of the summer across all top flight sides by The Telegraph.

But Benjamin Sesko – chosen to spearhead the attack – did not put his best foot forward. The £77.6m signing drew another blank and has now scored just twice in 11 appearances for his new side.

Speaking on NBC Sports post-match, Man Utd legend, Gary Neville, tried his best to not pile in on the misfiring frontman.

“I’m no further forward with him. The jury is out,” began Neville.

But after insisting it’s too early to tell whether Sesko is a hit or a miss, Neville then insisted Sesko is “well off it”, “looks awkward”, has no first touch and is not doing enough in general.

Neville continued: “He’s well off it compared to the other summer signings that Man United made up front in Cunha and Mbeumo.

“He looks awkward, he had a couple of really good opportunities in the first half when balls got played over the top and his touch wasn’t quite right.

“For 80 million pound, you can say he’s young, has a lot of potential and is only just settling in, but you still want to see a bit more.”

Was Benjamin Sesko really that bad?

According to FotMob, Sesko was statistically the joint-worst Man Utd starter in the clash with Forest. His 6.1 rating tied him with Senne Lammens who conceded two goals from just three shots on target.

Sesko misplaced four of the 13 passes he attempted, created zero chances, and didn’t hit the target with any of his three shots.

The rangy frontman is well known for his mind-boggling leaping ability, yet lost both of the aerial duels he contested.

Clearly it was not a good day at the office for the 22-year-old, but writing Sesko off after a quarter of the season in what has largely been a struggling side would be foolish in the extreme.

While a handful of strikers new to the Premier League are performing well right now, such as Hugo Ekitike and Nick Woltemade, there’s also a few new frontman who are still finding their feet.

Arsenal are flying high and top of the league but it has very little to do with Viktor Gyokeres. Despite playing in the best and most settled team in the division, Gyokeres has only netted against newly-promoted sides (Leeds United, Burnley) and Forest, with the latter currently sitting in the relegation zone.

Across north London, Randal Kolo Muani – who has 31 caps for France and cost €90m when joining PSG two years ago – is yet to register a single goal or assist for loan club Tottenham.

Sesko may or may not prove to be the answer as United’s long-term option at No 9, but it’s too early to know right now.

Latest Man Utd news – January raid on Forest…

In other news, CaughtOffside state Man Utd are ready to ‘accelerate’ a January move for Forest midfielder, Elliot Anderson.

The full details in that potential deal – including how much it would cost, who Man Utd must beat and Anderson’s view on the move – can be found here.

🔴⚫️ Man Utd make huge January transfer decision that could anger £81.5m duo – sources

🔴⚫️ The dream Man Utd XI this time next year as Amorim celebrates anniversary in charge

VOTE: Will Sesko outscore these three strikers? ⬇️