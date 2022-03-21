Gary Neville has revealed that he ‘would hate’ to see Marcus Rashford quit Manchester United this summer after having his first real tough spell at the club.

The 24-year-old striker’s Old Trafford future is under threat for the first time after completely losing his confidence during a spell in which he has struggled to earn a regular starting spot under interim United boss Ralf Rangnick.

Surprise links to bitter rivals Liverpool have emerged in recent weeks, and the Manchester Evening News reports that the ‘phone hasn’t stopped ringing’ in light of Rashford’s potential sale.

The MEN does add, however, that ‘deep down’ Rashford hopes to stay at United.

Barcelona are another club linked with the England forward. But Jurgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for Rashford in the past, leading to rumours of a ‘cheeky’ bid from the Anfield outfit.

But Neville hopes Rashford waits until the end of the season and then takes stock before deciding what to do.

The United legend told Sky Sports: “I get the fact he’s not playing at the moment, his form is poor. He’s drained of confidence. No one knows what’s happened to him.

“He looks completely uncomfortable and unhappy on the pitch. When he came on against Atletico Madrid, again, he just looked like there was nothing there.

Rashford needs a reset

“He needs to get to the end of this season. He needs to regroup, reset and probably just, you know, I had a period like that in my football career at Manchester United.

“In 2000 I had to get to the summer and re-evaluate. Maybe I wasn’t under as much scrutiny at the time. But I do feel like Marcus Rashford needs to just go away this summer. Four weeks where he reassesses himself, reassesses what he wants in life, who he wants around him.

“He needs to reassess what’s important to him and get back to doing what he was doing before. That’s playing football really well with that freedom. He’s not playing with freedom at this moment in time.

“I’d hate to think that an academy player at the age of nine, that’s got great talent, would leave just after his first bad period, even though it’s probably been 12 to 18 months now.”

Rashford will have the whole of the international break to try and rediscover his touch and confidence. The attacker was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

