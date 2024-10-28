Manchester United legend Gary Neville says the club’s owners would have been “asking questions” about Erik ten Hag’s decision to leave summer signing Manuel Ugarte on the bench against West Ham.

After more than two years in charge, Man Utd decided the 2-1 defeat to the Hammers on Sunday was the last straw, with the Dutchman given his marching orders on Monday.

Ten Hag led the Red Devils to FA Cup and Carabao Cup success during his time at Old Trafford, but now his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge as interim boss while they try to find a permanent replacement.

During the former Ajax boss’ last game in charge at United, midfielder Ugarte was an unused substitute; while Christian Eriksen and Casemiro were preferred in the centre of the park.

Ugarte swapped Paris Saint-Germain for United in a deal worth up to £50.5m (€60.5m, $65.5m) in the summer, with many suggesting the 23-year-old would replace Casemiro, 32, going forward. And Neville may have hinted that that may have come into INEOS’ thinking, among other reasons, before sacking Ten Hag on Monday.

He said on Sky Sports: “Yesterday I was shocked to see Eriksen and Casemiro in central midfield and Ugarte on the bench. Ugarte was brought in as the successor to Casemiro and it’s not started brilliantly for him, but I think things like that, if I was an owner looking at that I’d think ‘hang on a minute, these two in midfield are getting on in age, and you’ve got a lad that’s been brought in for 40 odd million quid who has got legs…’

“I would be asking questions about that as an owner. [The] lack of a style of play has been a big problem too. Lack of progression and performance levels, it’s a real struggle watching United play. That’s not changed in the past 18 months, and that in the end was as big a problem as the results.”

Ugarte has started four of his seven appearances for his new club so far.

Man Utd look for Ten Hag successor

United have not taken long to try and find a replacement for Ten Hag, with minority owners INEOS trying to make contact with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

The Athletic claims the 39-year-old, who was previously linked with managerial jobs at Liverpool and West Ham, is ‘open’ to replacing the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

They add that United are ready to pay his reported €10m (£8.3m, $10.8m) release clause but reports in Portugal suggest that could be as high as €20m (£16.6m, $21.6m).

If they are unable to tempt the Portuguese to the Premier League giants, they do have other options up their sleeve.

TEAMtalk understands there are four other names on their managerial shortlist, including Brentford’s Thomas Frank and current Germany national boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Whoever succeeds Ten Hag has a huge job on their hands as they sit 14th in the Premier League and have been underwhelming in the Europa League.

Managerial return on the cards?

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have not ruled out a shock reunion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after firing Ten Hag.

The Norwegian hasn’t coached since being sacked by the Premier League team just under three years ago but he is said to be ‘under consideration’ at Old Trafford.

United may be considering a double Sporting swoop if they land Amorim as they are reportedly interested in signing their exciting winger Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old has made his first-team breakthrough this season and is being viewed as a potential option for United, who are trying to offload fellow wideman Antony.

Finally, the Red Devils are supposedly vying with Liverpool to capture the signature of 22-year-old Red Bull Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic.