Ruben Amorim has been warned he is not safe from the sack at Manchester United

Gary Neville has not minced his words in his criticism of Ruben Amorim after refusing to rule out the prospect of the Portuguese facing the Manchester United sack, while a second pundit has challenged fans to remember the date by which serious questions will start being asked over his reign.

The Red Devils turned to the 39-year-old as a successor to Erik ten Hag, with the highly-respected coach departing Sporting CP to take up his position as the first appointment of the INEOS era at Old Trafford and the sixth permanent manager since the club waved farewell to the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson 11 and a half years ago. But if Manchester United were hoping for an immediate lift from their new manager, they were very much mistaken, with Monday night’s loss to Newcastle their fifth in six Premier League games.

That leaves the Red Devils a worrying seven points clear of the relegation zone – and with a game against runaway leaders Liverpool next up, the situation threatens to get a lot worse before it gets better.

Monday’s loss was especially hard to take with Neville and Jamie Carragher both admitting they expected United to lose to Eddie Howe’s side the moment they saw the teamsheet. Goals inside the opening 19 minutes from Alexander Isak and Joelinton confirmed the loss with Amorim’s side never really looking sharp enough to get back into the contest.

Now Neville has admitted that their losing sequence cannot continue indefinitely before questions start being asked of the manager.

When asked whether the Red Devils would stick with Amorim, Neville told Sky Sports: “I mean, whatever happened? Probably not.

He did, however, back the board to give him every chance to turn things around, adding: “They’re going to support him, aren’t they? Their mindset is such now that they’re going to dig in, support the manager, and get him through maybe a transfer window in January.

“I’m not sure there’s that much money to spend in January because they’re on the edge of FFP, but they’ll obviously get to the summer and there’s going to have to be a huge overhaul again.”

Neville questions Amorim as second pundit issues Man Utd sack claims

Neville, much like Carragher, believes United lost the game the moment Amorim picked the team he had.

“I think we knew a lot of what we actually saw on the pitch was going to happen,” said Neville. “I mean, Casemiro and [Christian] Eriksen in midfield. Jamie Carragher had done a piece in the studio about [Noussair] Mazraoui and [Diogo] Dalot playing wing-backs and being more defensive. And that wouldn’t lead to goals, which is exactly what happened.

“I didn’t see any balance in the team selection. So I think that whilst I was a little nervous about Manchester United doing well in this game tonight before I saw the team sheet, once I saw the team sheet I was pretty sure that it would be a struggle. I think a lot of what we saw we expected, it was a grim night.”

With six losses now from his opening 11 matches at the helm, Amorim has now made the worst start by any Manchester United manager in 93 years.

As a result, former United goalkeeper, turned YouTuber, Ben Foster, also insists it is not out the question that United decide to axe Amorim before the season ends, pinpointing the home game against Southampton on January 16 as a key match in their season.

“Can you imagine if Manchester United sacked another manager before the end of the season?” Foster said on his YouTube channel, The Cycling GK before the clash against the Magpies.

“Look at their next fixtures, oh my God. The next game is Premier League at home to Newcastle. Then Premier League away to Liverpool. And then FA Cup away to Arsenal.

‘They could lose all three comfortably. And then the next game is a monster: At home to Southampton.

“Mark it in your diaries, January 16 it’s El Sackico at Old Trafford!”

Big January ahead for Man Utd with wing-back eyed and Rashford update

While United do not have much money to spend, owing to the fact that previous boss Erik ten Hag was allowed to splash some £180m over the summer window and with the club now sailing close to the FFP wind, they will do all they can to back their manager.

One obvious way to do that will be through player sales and the likes of Antony and Joshua Zirkzee could be made available for transfer if suitable offers come in.

A more likely departure is that of Marcus Rashford, who confirmed his unhappiness and willingness to move on in an explosive interview earlier this month.

However, as TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs has revealed three Saudi Pro League clubs could consider a move for Rashford in January, though a switch to Paris Saint-Germain is unlikely.

United, however, are open to the prospect of loaning Rashford out and more clubs could join the race for the 60-cap England star before the window closes on Monday February 3.

In the meantime, the first offer has come in for Antony, with a tempting offer arriving on the table for the struggling Brazilian.

As for additions, United are hopeful of landing a new left-sided wing-back with Milos Kerkez, Alphonso Davies and Miguel Gutierrez also under consideration and with one star in particular now their main focus.

