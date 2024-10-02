Gary Neville labels potential next Man Utd manager a poor fit as Ten Hag sack fears reach new high

Gary Neville has made the case for why Gareth Southgate should NOT succeed Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

The pressure is on Ten Hag after Man Utd’s poor start to the season. The club have briefed the media that the Dutchman is safe for the next two matches at least. However, TEAMtalk has been told Ten Hag is in serious danger of being fired and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to replace him with a British manager. Ex-England boss, Gareth Southgate, is among the options being considered.

But according to Red Devils legend Gary Neville, Man Utd and Southgate are not compatible. Speaking on the It’s Called Soccer podcast, Neville explained: “I said last season, I’ve never seen Gareth as a fit for Manchester United or Manchester United to be a fit for Gareth.

“I’ve never seen it as something that the club would do, I’ve never seen it as something that Manchester United would do. The only connection I see is that (sporting director) Dan Ashworth has worked with Gareth and Gareth has done a very good job with England.

“Manchester United fans are a bunch of people who have feeling, who have a spirit, and I don’t think they’re connected to this idea yet. Gareth could do exactly what he’s done with England if he was to come in in the next few months or year or whenever it may be, and completely change people’s thinking and change the dynamic around the decision.

“He would come in – not unusually for him because he came into the England job with not a lot of love – he would be coming into Manchester United with scepticism, there is no doubt about that, from Manchester United fans.

“He would know that; Gareth has been around the block, he would know that it’s not the most exciting appointment for Manchester United fans to be able to look at.”

Man Utd ramping up managerial change

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Ratcliffe is seeking the ‘best of British’ at Old Trafford and that outlook extends to the dugout.

Dan Ashworth (sporting director) and Jason Wilcox (technical director) were both brought to the club over the summer. The next big British arrival could be in the manager’s office.

Aside from Southgate, we’ve been told Graham Potter – fresh off his appearance on Monday Night Football – and Newcastle’s Eddie Howe are being considered.

It’s our understanding that Potter and Howe are favoured ahead of Southgate at present.

From further afield, Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has been looked at. Interestingly, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has been linked with replacing Inzaghi at Inter if Inzaghi replaced Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Man Utd torched over blunder / Fergie’s Ten Hag replacement

In other news, Man Utd have been shredded by Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani over their decision to sell Scott McTominay who has shone since joining Napoli.

Trevisani said: “McTominay scored goals, he carried the cross, he had determination and yet they kicked him out! Nothing works at Manchester United, a club that only does stupid things, you can’t guess anything.”

The journalist also launched a verbal tirade Man Utd’s way for ‘killing’ the careers of six high profile players.

Elsewhere, Paul Scholes claimed Man Utd assistant coach, Ruud van Nistelrooy, would not have signed Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee were he in charge.

Finally, Gazzetta dello Sport claim Sir Alex Ferguson’s pick to take over from Ten Hag is former Juventus boss Max Allegri.

