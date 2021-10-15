Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed why he thinks the club have not yet wielded the axe on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Neville insists United’s performances must improve and that Solskjaer needs to deliver a trophy with Cristiano Ronaldo now in his side. The Norwegian is yet to deliver on that front since taking over the club in 2018.

Having signed Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo over the summer, many feel that Solskjaer should also be challenging for the Premier League title. Indeed, it is claimed that this season could be the last in charge for the Red Devils boss.

But Neville feels for now United have made the right decision to stick by the former striker.

He told Sky Sports: “If Ole had been the manager in the post Sir Alex Ferguson slip stream he’d be gone by now.

“But because of those bad experiences that United have had through getting rid of managers after a year, two years, eight months, they’re going to live with him and believe in the project for a longer period. And I think probably it’s the right way to go because they’ve had bad experiences through changing managers.

“It costs more money sometimes to change.”

Manchester United re-join Chelsea in the race for Jules Kounde Manchester United reportedly re-join Chelsea in the race for Jules Kounde, with more news on Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba.

United currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Chelsea.

Despite only losing once in the league this season, United’s performances have often below par.

And Neville believes there are two factors Solskjaer must take into account if United are to improve.

“What I do think now, three years in, this is his third full season… performance has to improve,” he added.

Wrong time, wrong place: Salah, Vardy and Ronaldo the picks of this crazy offer

Ronaldo equals trophies

“So the problems that Ole has got at the moment is Ronaldo coming means it’s make or break.

“You have to win with Ronaldo, you have to win a trophy. He’s not coming here not to win a trophy and be second, third and fourth.

“Second thing is the performances are poor. You [Paul Scholes] have said the last couple of games… I don’t think they’ve even played well enough a lot of the games they’ve won.

“The performance levels, if you watch all the top teams, City, Liverpool, Chelsea. I disagree with Scholesy, I do think Chelsea will challenge for the title.”

United are back in action with a trip to Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

READ MORE: ‘Desperate’ – Man Utd slammed by pundit for handling of star who wants move