Gary Neville has called for Manchester United’s players to sort out their “woeful” body language in a meeting between themselves.

The Red Devils have endured largely poor performances all season, which ultimately cost former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job. As such, Ralf Rangnick has come in looking to inspire an instant revival.

While United have yet to lose in four games under their interim manager, they have not convinced in any of their two wins and two draws.

Indeed, they could easily have lost to Norwich, where they picked up a 1-0 win. Newcastle dominated their 1-1 draw at St James’ Park and could have taken three points.

As well as the performances, Neville has highlighted the body language of the players as a major concern.

Taking to Twitter to react to reports of dressing room frustration, Neville urged the players to sort the situation out between themselves.

He wrote: “On United I’m seeing reports of dressing room dissatisfaction this morning. Something wasn’t right v Norwich and certainly not v Newcastle.

“Still, 4 pts from those games is not a disaster considering the performance levels. Have a meeting (without staff) and sort it out!”

He added: “Performances haven’t been good for months but the body language in the last 2 games ( highlighted by RR [Ralf Rangnick] post Norwich) has been woeful!!”

United return to action on Thursday when facing Burnley at Old Trafford in their final game of 2021.

But the 1-1 draw with Newcastle did not help their push for a top-four place. They sit seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, although they do have two games in hand.

The body language of the players is an issue former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor has also picked up on – especially with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gary Neville concerns about Man Utd echoed

The pundit said: “It looks to me like Ronaldo just cares about his goals.

“That performance from Ronaldo [against Newcastle] was somebody sulking all game.

“He was throwing his hands up in the air because he wasn’t getting chances. Then after the game, he runs off the pitch sulking and I imagine he’s sulking in the changing room.

“His attitude was off. If I’m [Marcus] Rashford, [Mason] Greenwood and [Jadon] Sancho I’m scared to have a shot. Every time they have a shot he’s got his arms up to say ‘Why haven’t you passed to me?’”

