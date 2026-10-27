Gary Neville reacts as Michael Carrick given lifeline to stay Man Utd manager

Gary Neville has reacted to news that Michael Carrick is going to remain in charge of Manchester United

Michael Carrick will still be in the Manchester United dugout as they face Chelsea at the weekend, and club legend Gary Neville has given his thoughts on that development.

United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday, leaving them 16th in the Premier League. After a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League the game prior, another poor performance was a big chink for Carrick.

Indeed, many, Neville included, felt the Red Devils boss was going to be shown the door after the game.

However, multiple outlets are now reporting that Carrick will keep his job for now.

Sky Sports state the manager ‘will remain in charge’ for United’s game against Chelsea on Saturday.

It’s said he and the players are being given the chance to turn the current situation around.

There is a suggestion that Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada were considering alternatives to Carrick, but he has since taken training and the decision has been made for him to be given ‘at least one more match.’

READ MORE: Man Utd slaughtered for keeping Michael Carrick – ‘relegation is what they deserve’

Gary Neville shocked by Michael Carrick call

Neville stated on commentary of the Bournemouth loss that the sacking was likely, and has responded to suggestions it’s not going to happen, at least not yet.

He said: “I am surprised, but I am happy because I was absolutely certain that what I witnessed on Sunday would be the end of Michael.

“It looked like he was walking round at the end on his own with the players behind him, like it was almost a goodbye lap; he is waving to the fans to say, in almost an apologetic manner, but also a goodbye, so I am really surprised that ultimately Michael is still in a job.

“I am happy with it because the fact of the matter is it was very difficult on Sunday. How it is going to go over the next couple of weeks, I have no idea.

“But I hope he can somehow get those players to start playing for him again because they haven’t played for him in the last few weeks.”

The reporting that Carrick is being given at least one more game suggests that a loss against Chelsea could spell the end for him, though there feels little point not sacking him now if that’s the case.