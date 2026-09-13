Phil Foden was sent off vs Man Utd

Phil Foden has been branded as “petulant” and “stupid” following his red card during Manchester City’s clash with rivals Manchester United.

In the 23rd minute of the contest at Old Trafford on Sunday, Foden did not take kindly to a tackle from Bruno Fernandes.

The 26-year-old went down to the ground after the Portuguese flew into him, and then Foden decided to kick out at the Man Utd skipper.

Referee Michael Oliver was fairly quick to brandish his red card despite the protestations of the England international and his Man City teammates.

Phil Foden is SENT OFF in the Manchester derby! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/sDkHoLMnjL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

That decision prompted a huge debate on social media but also among pundits. Indeed, former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson could not understand what Foden was playing at.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live, “Initially it looks really stupid from Phil Foden. He kicks out in the midriff of Bruno Fernandes.

“There is absolutely no way this is going to be overturned. That was petulant, that was stupid and he could have cost his side.”

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While on BBC’s Match of the Day, Man Utd icon Wayne Rooney felt the wrong call was made but former Liverpool player Danny Murphy believed that Foden was asking for trouble.

Rooney said, “That can’t be a red card. It was more of a flick or a gesture, than a kick out.”

Murphy added, “Bruno kicked Foden first, but that’s not a red for him. But then Foden did kick out at him and if you kick upwards, you are going to get a red.”

Roy Keane mystified by Phil Foden sending off

During commentary, Man Utd hero Gary Neville suggested that the officials had no other choice but to send Foden off.

He said on Sky Sports, “Oh dear. He’s not having it Foden, VAR will have a look. It looks like Foden reacts. It’s a kick into the stomach there, he’s not going to get away with that.

“A painful moment for Foden to have to make that run down the long tunnel. I’m surprised Fernandes didn’t get a yellow for the kick on the floor, he’s certainly pulled a reaction out of Foden which will help his teammates.”

However, during half time, fellow Man Utd favourite Roy Keane gave an alternative view. Indeed, he felt that Fernandes was the “violent” one of the two.

He said, “Foden does react. The strange thing is that Fernandes gives a kick…for me, he is the one who is violent here. I don’t think it’s a red card for Foden, l really don’t.”

And fellow pundit Micah Richards agreed, saying the Portuguese ace was the one who “caught him”, while not condoning Foden’s response. The game was goalless at the break.

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