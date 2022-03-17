Gary Neville has revealed his shock that Manchester United were never in the running to sign ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in the January transfer window.

The Colombian has been hugely impressive since swapping Porto for a move to Anfield in an initial £37million deal at the turn of the year, having turned down the opportunity to move to Tottenham.

Spurs looked like they’d sealed the transfer until the Reds stepped on the gas and beat them to the punch.

The 25-year-old has already scored twice in the Premier League and was the star man as Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup.

And Neville has explained why he was shocked United were never in for the forward.

He told the Gary Neville Podcast: “It’s unbelievable. Diaz was going to Tottenham, he’s then gone to Liverpool. There’s not even been a mention of him going to Manchester United.

“United are going to lose Cavani, at the end of the season, they are probably going to lose Pogba, they’ve lost Greenwood, Martial has gone to Sevilla probably going at the end of the season.

“You think they are going to need two or three at the end of the season. Then you watch that lad and he’s not had his best game tonight [against Arsenal], but what a player he is. Tough, aggressive, works hard, creates chances, his work rate when they lose the ball is unbelievable, he sprints back.”

Diaz is likely to be handed another start when Liverpool face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday evening.

Liverpool in contact with Barcelona starlet

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Barcelona youngster Gavi, offering the midfielder a mammoth wage rise to join the club.

At just 17 years of age, Gavi has begun to establish himself as quite the player. Indeed, the Spaniard has made 23 senior league appearances this season, starting 20 of those. While the youngster is usually deployed as a central midfielder, he has played on either wing as well. Gavi has scored two goals this season, and has provided five assists.

In addition, the youngster became the youngest player ever to represent Spain in 2021. He has already made four appearances for the senior team, and will no doubt make more.

Clearly, Barcelona would love to keep hold of the talented midfielder. In fact, the Spanish giants were reportedly set to enter into negotiations with Gavi last month, but his deal still runs out in 2023.

Indeed, Barcelona may face competition from some big hitters. Premier League high-flyers Manchester City and Liverpool have both been linked with the star.

Liverpool ready huge wage for Gavi

A recent update from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, via The Boot Room, claims Liverpool have put the wheels in motion to snatch Gavi.

That report states that the Merseysiders have offered him a monster wage increase to join the club.

Gavi reportedly earns just shy of £3,000-a-week. Liverpool have reportedly offered him an exponential rise, of nearly £100,000-a-week.

Indeed, at just 17 years old, that sort of money will no doubt be a big lure. However, he could certainly benefit from remaining at Barca, and being managed by former midfield maestro Xavi.

What’s more, a move to the Premier League may be premature. Despite Gavi’s obvious quality, it may be best for him to be nurtured in Spain before making a big move.

