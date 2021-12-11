Gary Neville thinks the ‘time has come’ for Anthony Martial to leave Man Utd after his agent’s comments on Friday.

The forward has been at Old Trafford since September 2015. The Red Devils paid £54million to land him from French outfit Monaco.

But Martial is now out of favour following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer. He also has to compete with Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for a starting spot.

The Frenchman’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, appeared on Sky Sports the day before Man Utd’s trip to Norwich in the Premier League.

Lamboley said: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

When asked if he would sell Martial, Neville said (via Metro): “I think if they can get good money for him… I probably would have said if they could have got good money for him in the summer, with the players that they’ve got, then yes I would.

“Now the time has come. I think Manchester United have always been weary of getting burnt.

“Of him leaving for £25m and then going on to become a £100m player because he is a special talent.”

Neville continued: “I just don’t think he’ll ever work at Old Trafford to the extent they’ve got Rashford, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Cavani, other players as well.

“I just think now is the time for him to leave and go and play regular football.”

Martial has made 268 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 79 goals.

He is attracting interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as Italian side Juventus.

Man Utd interim boss reveals Pogba talks

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager, is in contact with central midfielder Paul Pogba.

The 28-year-old has been out since early November with a thigh injury. He is recuperating at a sports complex in Dubai.

Ahead of the clash against Norwich, Rangnick said on Pogba: “We spoke over the phone two days ago or on Tuesday. He was still in Dubai. He’s expected to come back today and we will get to know each other in person on Sunday.

“We had a telephone call for around 10 or 15 minutes and he told me he was getting better. Obviously, he still isn’t fully fit and from what I’ve heard it will take another couple of weeks until he’s fit for training again.

“He has been out for quite some time so it will take another couple of weeks to get him match fit.”

