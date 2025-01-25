Manchester United have been told they could do far worse than appoint Gary Neville as their new manager with a former TV host suggesting he is the only man with the gumption to restore them to the former glories – but the suggestion has left his Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher responding with predictable mockery.

The Red Devils decided to axe Erik ten Hag and bring in Ruben Amorim as his success in early November after a seriously underwhelming start to the season and after the Dutchman failed to get a consistent tune out of his expensively assembled squad. But if Manchester United were hoping for a major improvement and a new manager bounce off the back of the Portuguese’s arrival, then they were seriously mistaken.

As it stands, United have failed to iron out that up-and-down form that dogged Ten Hag’s time in charge; one match brilliant – as befitted by Amorim‘s wins at Manchester City and in drawing at league leaders Liverpool – the next way below par, as home losses to Bournemouth and away at Wolves illustrate.

And with Amorim’s now familiar 3-4-2-1 formation failing to spark, speculation has already started to rise that the United job might be too big for the 39-year-old, who has week publicly declared that he had inherited the ‘worst Man Utd side of all time’; claims he has since apologised for and retracted.

As a result, former Match of the Day host Des Lynam has floated the astonishing idea that United should instead turn to Neville, claiming he is the only person who understands the club and would get what it takes to restore them to their former glories, despite the fact that his past post in management came back in 2016.

“A few years ago I suggested that the only man who could steer United back to their former glory was their one-time captain Gary Neville.

“I put it to him and while I touched something of a nerve, Gary made it clear that his business interests and his punditry for Sky would take precedence over any thought of engaging in football management again,” Lynam wrote for the Daily Telegraph.

He continued: “But here goes – Neville would still be the best man for the job. He has Manchester United blood running through his veins.

READ MORE 🔴 Jaw-dropping Ruben Amorim sack claim made as controversial TV anchor labels Man Utd boss ‘mad’

Carragher responds to Neville manager claims

Lynam, who hosted Match of the Day between 1988 to 1999, went on to explain what a sharp businessman Neville is, suggesting he would have the gumption to keep minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe on his toes and question some of his more controversial decisions since taking charge.

Lynam added: “He is deeply hurt by the club’s present predicament. He has a powerful personality and would be a strong presence in the dressing room.”

Typically, the suggestion has seen Carragher respond exactly how you would expect him to, by posting a string of laughing emojis next to the original post across social media.

Indeed, the Liverpool icon has not hesitated in the past to mock Neville for his failed stint as Valencia boss which saw him axed after just three months at the helm.

Neville has since returned to his role as a Sky Sports pundit, where has now been for the last eight years and has carved out a reputation as one of the finest around.

All the same, United will need an improvement under Amorim to keep the wolves from his door and deflect attention away from a squad he has already publicly questioned.

Indeed, Thursday’s late 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday has seen them branded ‘terrible’ and barely even good enough to win the Scottish Premiership.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Big Dorgu blow; Garnacho swap claims

Meanwhile, Manchester United have suffered another blow in their pursuit of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu after their second bid was rejected by the Italian club.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have been told not to waste their time launching a third bid for the Denmark international unless it meets the Serie A side’s full valuation.

Elsewhere, United have reportedly enquired about Chelsea signing forward Christopher Nkunku, as the Blues continue to show interest in Red Devils winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Frenchman is not a regular under Enzo Maresca though is still valued in the £60m bracket by Chelsea – a similar fee to what United value Garnacho at.

Now it’s been explained how both deals could go through to the mutual benefit of all parties.

And finally, the favourable terms United have successfully negotiated in the deal that will see Antony join Real Betis this weekend have come to light in an exit that will be looked upon favourably by both Amorim and Ratcliffe.

Amorim’s less-than-impressive Man Utd record so far