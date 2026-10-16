Gary Neville names the two Man Utd players Lisandro Martinez outburst hurt most – NOT who you’d think

Gary Neville named the two Manchester United players Lisandro Martinez’s comments will have hurt the most, and it’s none of the new stars bought in the summer.

Martinez ripped Man Utd’s hierarchy and Jason Wilcox to shreds earlier this week. The Argentine slammed the club’s recruitment over the summer, insisting he expected much better with regards to who arrived and how many.

It’s since emerged Martinez wants out of Man Utd, and does not want the club to activate the one-year option in his contract, which expires at season’s end.

On the back of bringing the club into disrepute, The Athletic stated United are now highly reluctant to trigger the option, with the signs now pointing to Martinez leaving the club in 2027, and potentially as early as January.

However, Martinez’s comments could have longer-lasting effects on those who’ll still be Man Utd players beyond this season.

When discussing the defender’s outburst on The Overlap, Man Utd legend, Gary Neville named Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro as players who could be negatively impacted by the rant.

Lisandro Martinez throws fellow defenders under the bus – Gary Neville

Neville explained: “What he says is right, they should have brought in more defenders. However, you can’t say that as a player.

“If you say that publicly as a player, you’re effectively saying that the players I’m playing with are not good enough. That’s where the players have to pick him up.

“If you’re Leny Yoro or Ayden Heaven, and you’ve got a little doubt about settling into the first-team, and you’re a young player, you’re thinking: ‘My World Cup-winning centre-back has said we should have brought more players in so I don’t play,’ you’re really feeling nervous and anxious.”

But while Neville may have a point, Man Utd’s hierarchy are acutely aware the defence needs an overhaul.

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At least three new defenders are expected to be signed in 2027, and per the latest from the Daily Mail, United are now accelerating plans to buy a centre-back in January. Part of the reason why is the club might have to replace Martinez mid-season.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is in United’s sights, per the Mail, and TEAMtalk brought news back in September of Man Utd re-establishing contact with the Everton and England ace’s camp.

Regarding cost, Everton are expected to demand around £80m for the left-footed Branthwaite.

At that price, the 24-year-old would match Harry Maguire as the world’s most expensive defender.

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