Gary Neville has pleaded with Manchester United to pull the plug on a deal to let Alejandro Garnacho leave the club in a swap deal for Christopher Nkunku, explaining why it would be a mistake and with Ruben Amorim making a big admission about the Argentine star.

The Red Devils are reluctantly ready to cash in on the 20-year-old winger as they look to raise some much-needed transfer funds for Amorim in the final few days of the transfer window. And with the eight-times capped Argentina international failing to nail down a regular place in the side under the new manager, having been tried on both wings and as a No.10, Manchester United are very much open to the possibility of letting the player move on.

Spying an opportunity to bring the talented star to Stamford Bridge, an opportunistic Chelsea have emerged as strong contenders to land Garnacho, while Serie A giants Napoli are also in the mix having offloaded their star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG earlier this month.

With talks due to progress in the coming days to find a resolution, the prospect of Garnacho moving to Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out – and with United also having an interest in bringing in Nkunku in the other direction, a high-profile swap could be on the cards.

However, while Sky Sports News reported on Monday evening that Garnacho actually now prefers a move to Napoli with talks due to resume over a switch, Neville has urged United to think twice over a move for Nkunku.

“I don’t get it for United,” he told NBC Sports when asked about the potential swap.

“Nkunku’s hardly kicked a ball, he obviously had the injury when he first came in but he’s struggled to get going at Chelsea.

“I’m not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he needs to stay at Manchester United. If they get good money for him then okay that might work.

“But to swap him for Nkunku, I have to say that doesn’t feel like I move I would do if I was Manchester United.

“I can see why you would do it if you were Chelsea.”

Man Utd to discuss Nkunku deal as Amorim makes Garnacho admission

Per Fabrizio Romano, United chiefs will discuss a possible deal for Nkunku and Chelsea later this week in a move that would likely go through in a separate deal to that of Garnacho.

And while Nkunku is open to moving on having failed to get the game-time he is craving at Stamford Bridge, the transfer expert claims one big issue must be ironed out first before the France international can seal a move to Old Trafford.

Despite Neville’s words of warning, United boss Amorim has conceded that Garnacho could leave Old Trafford before the window closes at 11pm on Monday.

Questioned on the possibility of Garnacho leaving, Amorim admitted after Sunday’s win at Fulham: “That, nobody knows. Anything can happen.

“He is improving in every part of the game: the understanding, when to defend. I am trying to find the best position for him. Today he played a bit open, not so inside. We need guys who can play one-on-one.”

And with Garnacho’s agents Carlos Cambeiro and Quique de Lucas both spotted at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s recent win over Wolves, they are understood to be open to the idea of the player moving on.

Speaking after last week’s Europa League win over Rangers, Amorim also stated: “I don’t know what will happen. Let’s focus on the team and the players that we have here.

“We don’t know what can happen until the window closes. Anything can happen. I’m focused on the games and he’s here, he’s a player for Manchester United. He was really important for us today and let’s see in the next days.

‘I think he’s improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside, also outside, changing positions, he’s improving the recovering position.’

The Portuguese, 40 on Monday, continued: “You can see it until 90 minutes he’s always there recovering and helping, sometimes showing some frustration and that is good because he wants more.

“I think he has the potential to be so much better in every situation in the game. What I can say is he understood what I was trying to do, was really clear, I just want to help them but in the end, it’s them that do the job.”

However, with the player regarded as a ‘homegrown player’ his sale would go down as pure profit and give United far greater room for manoeuvre as far as PSR guidelines are concerned.

