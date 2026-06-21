Man Utd urged to sign World Cup target who has ‘absolutely everything’ in cut-price race against time

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged his old club to move for an ‘outstanding’ midfielder TEAMtalk can already confirm is a ‘very realistic’ transfer target, although they will need to act fast to avoid a release clause that kicks in next summer.

The Red Devils have already bolstered Michael Carrick’s engine room after agreeing a £35million deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson, but they remain keen on adding another body given Casemiro’s exit and the likelihood that Manuel Ugarte heads to AC Milan,.

West Ham star Mateus Fernandes has emerged as a top target. Indeed, reputed transfer insider Fabrizio has revealed that Man Utd are trying to secure a stunning £130m double raid on the Hammers this summer.

Tottenham may have something to say about the Fernandes deal as they continue to plot a move of their own, in the hope that the Portugal international favours remaining in the capital.

However, Neville believes United should pursue Borussia Dortmund and Germany star Felix Nmecha as a cheaper alternative to £80m Fernandes.

Nmecha has been at Dortmund for the last three seasons and has impressed in Germany’s midfield in their wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast at the World Cup this summer.

The 25-year-old, who began his career at Manchester City and made three first-team appearances before switching to the Bundesliga, still has four years remaining on his contract with the German giants, while a €80m (£69.3m) release clause will not be active until next year.

Our sources indicate, however, that the player could be available for around £52million (€60m, $69m) this summer, given the amount of interest in trying to secure his services.

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Neville urging Man Utd to make Nmecha push

And Neville thinks United could turn their attention to Nmecha if West Ham maintain their lofty asking price for Fernandes.

“The more he plays like he did the other night the more expensive he’ll get,” Neville told ITV.

“But at the moment, we hear Manchester United are being quoted £100 million for the West Ham boy Fernandes, so they’re going to have to be looking around this tournament and parts of Europe.

“He looked outstanding the other night, it looked like he had absolutely everything.”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright also gave his verdict on Nmecha, adding: “When you look at him he breaks lines, he gets into the box, he’s got Kimmich to come in and fill in for him,

“He can play as a No.8 or No.10, we can see he can finish, you can see why teams are interested in him. He’s got everything.”

Meanwhile, former Everton and Newcastle United striker Duncan Ferguson is also a fan, stating: “He’s a very good player, a young player, he’s got a very good right foot, he’s athletic, he can get around the pitch,

“It looks like he can get in the box, he can defend, he’s a good size, he’s young, you can see why people are after him.”

United, meanwhile, are reportedly battling Arsenal in the race to sign a clinical Premier League striker this summer.