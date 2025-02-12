Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Geovany Quenda, TEAMtalk understands, with sources telling us that the teenage sensation himself is keen on a move to Old Trafford because of Ruben Amorim, with the chances of the highly-rated wing-back and Patrick Dorgu playing together in the same team revealed.

While Man Utd are in a major period of change behind the scenes as the new owners continue to try to cut spending, they are keen on making important changes on the pitch to get the club back to their glory days. The Old Trafford chiefs are looking for deals that represent good value and will serve them in the long run, and this strategy was reflected in the signings of Ayden Heaven from Arsenal for £1.5m and Dorgu from Lecce for £24million in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are also keen on a deal for Quenda in the summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old has developed a strong reputation as one of the best teenagers in European football, and despite being a right-back/right wing-back by trade, he has demonstrated his versatility by playing in a number of roles this season, including on the left wing and in attacking midfield.

There have been reports elsewhere that Quenda is close to completing a summer deal with Man Utd, but sources have told us that it is by no means done.

However, those inside Man Utd do expect Quenda to join up at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd head coach Amorim has been a big driver of the deal. The Portuguese boss worked with his compatriot at Sporting Libson and rates him highly.

Quenda is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, and his Gestifute agency is in talks with Man Utd over a summer move from Sporting.

It is understood that Quenda himself is very keen on linking up with Amorim, having made his first-team debut under him for Sporting.

Quenda has a release clause of £83million in his contract at Sporting, but it is very likely a deal can be done for less than that with his future drifting away from Sporting.

Man Utd’s plan regarding Quenda and Dorgu

Man Utd signed Dorgu only in the January transfer window, and given that the Denmark international is just 20 and is also a right-sided player who can operate on the left, there had been doubts about whether the Red Devils would try to do a deal for Quenda too.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd want both Quenda and Dorgu at the club, with the two players being able to operate on either flank.

Quenda is still only 17 and is very raw, so he may need time to bed in before becoming a regular in the first team.

Dorgu is likely to be moved out to the left in the future as that is where he is most comfortable in.

Man Utd could need another option at left-back/left wing-back. TEAMtalk understands that PSV have the option to make Tyrell Malacia’s loan deal permanent at the end of the season and are keen to trigger that clause.

Sources have also told us that it is not certain that Luke Shaw will stay at Man Utd.

Amorim wants a more consistent option on the left, one that he can rely upon to stay fit and deliver week in and week out, which means that Saw may have to accept becoming the second choice from next season.

Latest Man Utd news: Shock Joao Cancelo links, Ederson interest

Man Utd have been linked with a shock move for former Manchester City ace Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo starred for Man City after joining from Juventus and won the Premier League title thrice, the FA Cup once and the EFL Cup on one occasion.

However, the 30-year-old full-back fell out with Man City manager Pep Guardiola, and after loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, he ended up at Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

There is now speculation that Man Utd are interested in a deal for Cancelo.

Meanwhile, it has emerged why Arsenal did not try to sign Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa secured the services of Rashford on loan from Man Utd until the end of the season and have the option to make it permanent for £40million.

While Arsenal were looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window, the north London club did not make a move for Rashford because of two reasons.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Man Utd are showing interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Man Utd are prepared to offload Danish star Christian Eriksen and Brazilian ace Casemiro at the end of the season and invest in a deal for Ederson.

Sources have told TEAMtalk Liverpool and Man City are also looking into a possible deal for the Brazil international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

