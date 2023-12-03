Germany legend urges Bayern Munich star to depart in 2024 amid interest from Man Utd

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus thinks that a Bayern Munich star should consider leaving the club in 2024 as Manchester United continue to be linked.

Erik ten Hag’s side are in desperate need of some reinforcements as things appear to have gone stale at Old Trafford of late. The club find themselves seventh in the league and bottom of their Champions League group.

Several high-profile players have been linked with Man Utd of late and the rumours around Thomas Muller’s future don’t seem to be going away.

It was recently revealed that Ten Hag tried to lure Muller to Old Trafford last January and the Red Devils could have been handed a fresh opportunity to sign the German forward.

While Florian Plettenberg has talked down Man Utd’s recent interest in Muller, the rumours linking the 34-year-old with the Premier League side have still been rife.

Muller has only started in four Bundesliga matches this season under Thomas Tuchel, although the German boss has insisted that the Bayern legend is still part of his plans.

“He knows that he always has the chance to start. He knows my respect for him. Thomas is a legend for Bayern. I understand the discussion,” Tuchel told reporters.

With Muller’s contract in Germany set to expire at the end of the season, Man Utd could be handed the opportunity to sign him at a cut-price.

Matthaus urges Muller to leave

The former Bayern Munich star thinks that Muller should carefully consider his options given the lack of first team football he has had this season.

“At Bayern Munich he will no longer get the minutes he got two years ago. If he has the confidence to play from the start like he did two years ago, then he has to change clubs. You have to say that openly,” Matthaus told Sky Deuschland.

“Muller’s situation looks like a gradual decline. As far as Muller’s future at Bayern is concerned, the question is what Thomas wants. Is he content with only being a part-time worker or even not playing at all?

“Muller is rooted in Munich, but perhaps he can imagine a new life experience, for example in North America?”

“If Thomas is satisfied that he will only be used now and then and the club communicates this clearly to the outside world, it is okay for all parties.”

While Matthaus thinks that Muller should consider leaving Bayern, there is still a possibility that he extends his contract with the club if he settles for a squad role.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer seems keen on keeping Muller at the club and has confirmed that contract talks have taken place.

“Muller is an absolute Bayern icon and a player with big merit here. We all wish he would end his career in Munich,” Hainer told BILD TV. “We’re in talks, I’m optimistic and hope he will stay with us.”

