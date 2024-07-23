Manchester United remain interested in Jarrad Branthwaite but Everton are set to extinguish their hopes of signing the centre-back, per reports.

The once-capped England international has been a top target for the Red Devils for much of the summer, having agreed personal terms over a move to Old Trafford.

Reports suggest that Branthwaite had verbally accepted a £160,000-per-week contract from Man Utd, significantly more than the £40,000-per-week he’s currently on.

Despite this, the defender has never attempted to force an exit as he remains happy at Goodison Park and doesn’t want to sour his relationship with the Toffees.

Everton’s position has always been that they would only accept a bid of over £70m for the 22-year-old, using the £80m fee Man Utd paid for Harry Maguire and the £75m deal that saw Wesley Fofana join Chelsea as justifications for their valuation.

Early in the window, it was rumoured that the Toffees could be forced into selling Branthwaite on a cut-price fee in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

But the sales of Lewis Dobbin, Ben Godfrey and now Amadou Onana for roughly £70m combined have eased those concerns, and now Everton are under zero pressure to sell anyone.

Everton to offer Branthwaite lucrative new deal

As previously reported, and now backed up by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton are set to offer Branthwaite a vastly improved contract to compensate him for missing out on a big-money move to Man Utd.

“Everton are preparing new contract proposal for Jarrad Branthwaite after rejecting two proposals from Manchester United,” Romano posted on X.

“Club determined to keep Branthwaite unless huge bid arrives but Man United have no intention to pay £75/80m.

“New deal proposal to be sent this summer.”

Branthwaite is a vital cog in Sean Dyche’s squad and a key reason why Everton had the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League last term, and kept the second-most clean sheets.

Man Utd have already signed one new centre-back in Leny Yoro this term after agreeing a £52m fee with Lille, but reports suggest their sporting director Dan Ashworth is scouring the market for another.

Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt remains an option for the Red Devils. On Monday, the German club’s executive Uli Hoeness said: “It is possible that a defender will still leave. De Ligt is Dutch, the coach at Man Utd is Dutch.”

Reports suggest that Ashworth remains ‘determined’ to strike a deal for De Ligt but Bayern won’t allow him to leave on the cheap.

They will not budge on their £42 valuation on the player. De Ligt is keen on a reunion with Erik ten Hag, who was his manager at Ajax.

For now, Man Utd’s focus is on finalising a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.